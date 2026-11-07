Amman Chamber Of Commerce Exports Up 21% To JD 1.3B Through October

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 7 (Petra) – Exports cleared by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) rose 20.9 percent during the first ten months of 2026, driven by strong re-export figures and surging trade with regional partners.

According to chamber data released Saturday, total export value reached JD 1.328 billion across 37,831 certificates of origin through October, up from JD 1.099 billion across 34,679 certificates during the same period last year–a 9.1 percent increase in volume.

Iraq anchored top export destinations, absorbing JD 524 million across 2,426 certificates. Switzerland followed at JD 112 million, Saudi Arabia at JD 100 million, the United Arab Emirates at JD 99.9 million, and Egypt at JD 72 million.

Re-exported foreign goods dominated the chamber's dispatches, accounting for JD 653 million. Agricultural exports totaled JD 190 million, local industrial goods reached JD 165 million, and Arab-origin goods accounted for JD 149 million.

The ACC issues origin documentation for raw agricultural and natural resource exports, re-exported foreign inventory, and domestic industrial goods under national commercial regulations.

//Petra// AA