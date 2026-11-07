Snow Tha Product Releases New Mixtape Next Time Believe Me November 6

MENAFN - GetNews) The Latin GRAMMY®-nominated Mexican-American artist adds a new chapter to a career defined by bilingual lyricism, independence, and unapologetic self-expression.

LOS ANGELES, CA - November 7, 2026 - Latin GRAMMY®-nominated rapper and singer Snow Tha Product releases her new mixtape, Next Time Believe Me, today, November 6. The release marks the latest chapter for an artist whose rapid-fire delivery, candid storytelling, and seamless movement between English and Spanish have earned her a devoted audience across borders.

Snow has built her career on being unmistakably herself. Her music combines technical precision with personality, humor, and an outspoken perspective, connecting with listeners who see their own experiences reflected in her work. With Next Time Believe Me, she continues that conversation on her own terms.

The release follows a busy season beyond music, including New York Fashion Week appearances for RIO and THE BLONDS. Release-week plans also included a November 5 listening party in Riverside, California, bringing fans into the experience ahead of the project's arrival.

Her career highlights include“Snow Tha Product: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 39,” her collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap, which earned a 2021 Latin GRAMMY® nomination for Best Rap/Hip Hop Song. She also joined E-40 on“La Vida” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

About Snow Tha Product

Snow Tha Product is a Mexican-American rapper, singer, and actress known for her bilingual lyricism, rapid-fire flow, and independent approach. Her work spans hip-hop, Latin music, and screen appearances, including Queen of the South. She has built a community rooted in authenticity, cultural pride, and self-expression.