Awarded Staffing Agency Hirehawk Expands Remote Hiring Solutions To Help E-Commerce And Digital Businesses Scale Profitably

MENAFN - GetNews)"HireHawk Founder David Manshoory delivering the expansion announcement for HireHawk"Building on its award-winning success in legal and healthcare staffing, HireHawk introduces dedicated e-commerce staffing agency solutions featuring vetted global talent, transparent pricing, and replacement guarantees.

AUSTIN, TX - November 7, 2026 - HireHawk, an award-winning U.S.-based remote staffing agency, announced the expansion of its staffing solutions into the e-commerce and digital retail sectors. Known for building high-performing offshore teams for law firms and healthcare practices, HireHawk is bringing its established recruitment and workforce management model to a rapidly expanding segment of the U.S. economy Context: E-Commerce Growth Drives Operational Demand

The expansion aligns with accelerating digital retail growth. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. e-commerce sales grew 12.2% year over year in the second quarter of 2026, representing 17.1% of total retail sales. Adobe Analytics projects that online holiday spending will reach $275.1 billion in November and December 2026, a 6.7% increase over the previous year.

As competition for digital consumers intensifies, managing online storefronts, inventory, customer support, and marketing campaigns requires dedicated operational staff. For growing companies, expanding capacity through traditional domestic hiring often creates unsustainable payroll expenses.

HireHawk's expanded e-commerce staffing solutions are designed to help businesses meet these demands with dedicated, full-time global talent and ongoing workforce support.

Building the Teams Behind E-Commerce Growth

As more businesses compete for online customers, managing digital storefronts, marketing campaigns, inventory, and customer service requires specialized employees. For smaller companies, finding and retaining these professionals while keeping payroll expenses under control remains a significant challenge's expanded offerings serve both established direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and brick-and-mortar businesses expanding their online presence. Rather than relying on disconnected freelancers or high-retainer marketing agencies that lack accountability for a client's net margins, HireHawk provides dedicated, full-time professionals who integrate directly into internal company operations.

"In today's market, e-commerce businesses cannot advertise their way out of inefficient operations," said David Manshoory, Founder of HireHawk. "An agency might manage your ads while a freelancer updates the website and another contractor handles support, but someone still needs to connect those activities. When you have a dedicated employee who understands your products, customers, and goals, that person takes true ownership of the work rather than just completing individual assignments."

In-Demand E-Commerce Roles and Industry Experience

HireHawk places vetted professionals across a range of e-commerce and digital operations roles, including:

- E-Commerce Operations Managers: Overseeing online storefronts across Shopify, Amazon, and WooCommerce, managing inventory, coordinating vendors, and maintaining daily operations.

- E-Commerce Virtual Assistants: Supporting order processing, customer service, product listings, catalog management, and administrative workflows.

- Digital Marketing Specialists: Executing email marketing campaigns, managing social media, supporting paid advertising, producing content, and driving customer retention initiatives.

- Operations and Logistics Specialists: Coordinating purchasing, inventory, fulfillment, supplier communication, and other essential business processes.

The expansion builds on HireHawk's experience supporting fast-growing consumer brands, including True Classic, August, and Ava & Yelly. In a published case study, True Classic highlighted analytics and workflow automations built with HireHawk talent that reduced manual effort by 96% and recovered tens of thousands of dollars in freight claims.

Why dedicated, full time talent can be a better fit than fragmented outsourcingFor e-commerce businesses with ongoing operational needs, having dedicated employees can provide greater consistency and accountability than coordinating multiple freelancers or external service providers managing online marketplaces and inventory to supporting customers and executing marketing campaigns, these responsibilities require ongoing attention and an understanding of how different parts of the business work together. A dedicated employee develops familiarity with a company's products, customers, and internal processes, allowing them to take greater ownership of their responsibilities over time."An agency might manage your advertising, while a freelancer updates your website and another contractor handles customer support," said Manshoory. "But someone still needs to connect those activities and make sure they're contributing to the business. When you have a dedicated employee who understands your products, customers, and goals, that person can take ownership of the work rather than just completing individual assignments."The HireHawk Remote-Ready Standard

Fewer than 1% of candidate applicants pass HireHawk's five-stage evaluation process, which includes technical skills tests, platform fluency assessments, communication audits, background checks, and reference verifications. Every placement adheres to the HireHawk Remote-Ready Standard:

U.S. Industry & Platform Fluency: Proven experience with U.S. consumer standards and e-commerce software suites (Shopify, Amazon Central, Klaviyo, Zendesk, Gorgias).

Time Zone Alignment: 100% synchronization with U.S. business hours.

Technical Security: Encrypted connections, enterprise hardware, and strict data privacy protocols.

Professional Language Mastery: English fluency, with bilingual English/Spanish talent options.

HireHawk's global managed staffing starts at an all-inclusive $12 per hour on flexible month-to-month contracts, saving companies up to 70% in payroll costs compared to domestic hires. HireHawk acts as the direct employer - managing international contracts, payroll, and compliance - eliminating the $500 to $700 monthly software fee per employee typically charged by third-party Employer of Record platforms.

To eliminate recruitment risk, all placements include a 100% performance replacement guarantee. Clients typically review curated candidate shortlists within 10 business days, with full onboarding within 21 days.

To learn more about HireHawk's e-commerce staffing solutions or to request a talent consultation, visit.

About HireHawk

HireHawk is a top-awarded US remote staffing agency providing fully managed global talent and domestic placement solutions across the healthcare, legal, e-commerce, and technology sectors. Serving over 200 companies, HireHawk manages recruitment, international payroll, local labor compliance, and ongoing client success management. By eliminating platform fees, long-term lock-in contracts, and HR overhead, HireHawk enables businesses to scale operational capacity while saving up to 70% on payroll expenses.