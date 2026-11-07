Dr. Ariel Rodriguez Earns Surgeon Of Excellence Accreditation In Metabolic And Bariatric Surgery From SRC

MENAFN - GetNews)"Doctor Rodriguez"Dr. Ariel Rodriguez, a Delray Beach bariatric surgeon, has received accreditation as a Surgeon of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery from the Surgical Review Corporation, recognized with the Center of Excellence Midtown Surgical Center. The accreditation followed an intensive review of clinical standards. His practice offers endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, gastric bypass, gastric sleeve, mini gastric bypass, and revision surgery for patients in South Florida.

Delray Beach, FL - November 7, 2026 - Dr. Ariel Rodriguez has received accreditation as a Surgeon of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery from the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). The accreditation, recognized in conjunction with the Center of Excellence Midtown Surgical Center, affirms his standing as a leader committed to safe, effective, and high-quality patient care across his clinical and surgical operations.

Earning the SRC accreditation followed an intensive evaluation process that assessed clinical standards, surgical outcomes, and a sustained commitment to quality improvement. The achievement required a collaborative effort across the practice's clinical team, administration, and leadership, reflecting a culture of ongoing excellence built on proven processes and methodologies. Patients can view the credential as independent confirmation that the surgeon and his team meet rigorous, nationally respected benchmarks.

For patients across South Florida, the accreditation offers added confidence when choosing a surgeon for their health journey. It signals that Dr. Rodriguez and his team have been reviewed against the standards of one of the field's most respected review organizations, reinforcing their focus on consistent results and long-term patient support. The practice confirmed that all surgical and non-surgical services remain available to new and existing patients.

Surgical Services Offered by Doctor Rodriguez

The practice offers a full range of advanced procedures built around each patient's needs and healthy living goals, from minimally invasive endoscopic approaches to established surgical techniques. Every patient begins with a thorough review of their medical history and long-term wellness objectives before any treatment is recommended, giving those weighing bariatric surgery in Delray Beach a clear picture of which option fits their situation.

Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG)

This incisionless procedure reshapes the stomach using an endoscope passed through the mouth, making it a suitable option for patients who prefer to avoid surgery. It supports steady progress toward health goals and typically allows a shorter recovery than traditional operations. Each candidate receives a full suitability assessment before the procedure is scheduled.

Gastric Bypass (RNY) and Gastric Sleeve (LSG) Surgery

Those exploring gastric bypass surgery in Delray Beach can consider one of the most established options for significant, lasting results, often with added benefits for blood sugar control. The gastric sleeve, which removes a portion of the stomach to limit intake and reduce hunger signals, remains equally sought after. Both are tailored to the patient's medical history and supported by careful pre-operative preparation and a structured recovery plan.

Mini Gastric Bypass (MGB)

A streamlined alternative to the traditional bypass, this technique uses a single connection and a simpler surgical approach while delivering strong outcomes for suitable candidates. It can be a practical choice for patients who want effective results with a shorter operating time. Eligibility and metabolic factors are reviewed carefully before the procedure is recommended.

Revision and Conversion Surgery

For patients who have undergone a prior operation, corrective and conversion options are available to address complications or renew progress toward long-term health. A patient whose earlier procedure did not deliver the expected outcome may be a candidate for sleeve gastrectomy in Delray Beach or another revisional approach. Each plan is built around the patient's previous surgery and current goals.

About Doctor Rodriguez

Dr. Ariel Rodriguez is a Delray Beach bariatric surgeon providing advanced metabolic and bariatric care to patients throughout South Florida. His practice guides patients through every stage of their health journey with personalized treatment plans and ongoing support. With a commitment to clinical excellence and patient safety, Dr. Rodriguez continues to help individuals pursue their fitness goals through trusted surgical care. His stated purpose is to treat every patient as an individual, pairing advanced surgical technique with practical, long-term guidance.