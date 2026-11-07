During Gujarat Visit, HM Amit Shah Holds Meet With MHA Divisions On State-Related Issues

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 7 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a meeting with various divisions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss matters related to Gujarat, during his four-day visit to the state.

Shah, who arrived in the state on Friday evening, held discussions with officials of different MHA divisions on issues concerning the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary M K Das and State Police Chief G S Malik are among the senior officials who participated in the meeting.

The meeting comes as part of his engagements during the visit, which include a series of administrative review meetings and development-related programmes in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

The visit is taking place during the Diwali and Gujarati New Year festivities. Shah is expected to celebrate the festivals with his family in Ahmedabad and attend official and organisational programmes during his stay.

During the visit, he is also scheduled to hold high-level discussions with senior state government and police officials on matters concerning the state's internal security and law and order.

A separate review meeting involving officials of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) and the state Home Department is also part of his engagements.

The discussions are focused on preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, urban development and law and order in Ahmedabad.

The review agenda also includes the implementation of the three new criminal laws, measures to curb drug trafficking and cybercrime, and coordination among agencies to address internal security challenges, according to reports.

On November 9, Shah is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for 30 development projects worth Rs 1,024 crore in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The projects include housing, water infrastructure and other civic facilities.

He is also expected to meet BJP office-bearers, party workers and well-wishers at his residence on November 11, coinciding with the Gujarati New Year, before returning to Delhi.