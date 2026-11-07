Karan Johar Sends 'Shukrana' To The Universe For Completing Him With Kids Roohi & Yash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar sent 'Shukrana' to the universe for completing him with his kids, daughter Roohi and son Yash.

In his latest post on social media on Saturday, KJo further expressed his gratitude for having his mother's blessing.

Sharing a couple of festive photos of the three in ethnic attire, he penned on the photo-sharing app, "My (red heart emoji) My world...My blessing...Shukrana to the universe for completing me with Roohi and Yash... we are blessed to have our mothers blessings... happy Diwali to all you from us...(sic)."

Karan's close friend and director Farah Khan, commented, "Bless", followed by a red heart emoji.

Malaika Arora added, "Cuties", along with an evil eye emoticon.

Meanwhile, during a recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan' featuring Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, the filmmaker admitted that he is almost trying to dissuade his children from joining the film industry as he is scared that he may not be able to protect them when they eventually enter the world of Bollywood.

KJo added that despite being deeply connected to the business, he remains conscious of the various difficulties and pressures that come with being part of the industry.

He said,“Well, look, as I said, it's not an easy place. It's tough. I am almost dissuading my children from the business. And everybody says, 'Why are you doing that? Why are you doing that?' I am like, look, I will be too old to protect them at that time."

Kareena, however, offered her own perspective, saying,“But I feel maybe the protection is also what is causing the issue. I think sometimes we just have to, like, probably just... you know, we're all so protective towards our children."

“I feel sometimes our parents just let us go and say, 'Karni hai toh karo, you know, karo. You have to go and 'ragdo.'” Karan agreed with Bebo.