Loyalty & Reward Co Brings The World's Leading Loyalty Reference To The Middle East

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Third edition of Loyalty Programs: The Complete Guide launches in the region alongside a Dubai Masterclass, strengthening the company's presence across MENA. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE – November 2026 – Loyalty & Reward Co, the world's only global pure-play loyalty consultancy, has launched Loyalty Programs: The Complete Guide 3rd Edition in the Middle East, bringing an extensive reference on loyalty strategy and programs management to a market experiencing growing investment in customer experience and digital transformation.

The regional launch follows the opening of the company's Dubai office and coincides with Loyalty Programs: The Complete Masterclass, held in Dubai on 4–5 November 2026. The book serves as the official textbook for the two-day, CPD-certified program, with regional operations led by Krishna Mohan, Loyalty Director MENA.

As first-party customer data becomes increasingly valuable and artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes how consumers discover and purchase products, loyalty programs are evolving beyond traditional points and rewards. Businesses are increasingly looking to loyalty to build direct customer relationships, improve retention and deliver measurable long-term value.

A comprehensive guide to modern loyalty:

Written by Philip Shelper, CEO and Founder of Loyalty & Reward Co, the third edition spans 24 chapters covering the theory, strategy and practical application of loyalty as a cross-functional business discipline.

Drawing on insights from more than 160 loyalty projects undertaken over 13 years, the book features more than 250 case studies spanning six continents. With approximately 50 per cent more content than its predecessor, this edition addresses developments shaping the industry, including AI, agentic commerce, subscriptions and loyalty return on investment (ROI).

It also introduces proprietary Loyalty & Reward Co frameworks, including the Essential EightTM, the Empowered Customer MandateTM and the Loyalty ROI OptimiserTM. Grounded in independent academic research, the book features a foreword by Thomas F. O'Toole of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

The third edition can be purchased through Amazon UAE at AED 179.98 for paperback and AED 143.21 for Kindle and international Amazon marketplaces, as well as IngramSpark.

AI and the future of customer relationships

As AI agents begin to influence purchasing decisions and potentially transact on behalf of consumers, brands face the challenge of maintaining meaningful customer relationships in an increasingly automated marketplace.

Philip Shelper said:“Every business is about to feel the impact of AI agents making decisions for their customers. The brands with a real, direct relationship will win, and that relationship is what a loyalty program builds. This edition shows how to build it effectively, and I am delighted to bring it to the MENA region.”

The book examines how organisations can respond to changing consumer expectations, use customer data responsibly and measure the commercial effectiveness of their loyalty strategies.

Dubai office anchors regional expansion:

Loyalty & Reward Co's Dubai office serves as its regional base for the Middle East, providing businesses across the UAE and wider GCC with access to its international expertise in loyalty strategy and program design, implementation, audits, evolution, innovation and education.

Krishna Mohan, Loyalty Director MENA at Loyalty & Reward Co, said:“The Middle East is one of the most exciting loyalty markets in the world, and the appetite for best-practice loyalty here is enormous. Bringing the book and the Masterclass to Dubai gives loyalty professionals across the region the complete reference and the practical training to build programs that perform.”

The Dubai Masterclass combines professional education with practical applications of loyalty strategy. Each attendee receives a complimentary copy of Loyalty Programs: The Complete Guide (3rd Edition) and course materials, with Certified Loyalty ExpertTM certification awarded upon successful completion.

The program also provides a foundation for future Masterclasses and consulting engagements across MENA. The company's regional relationships include partners Loylogic and Epsilon.

The Middle East's loyalty market is growing 15.1% year-on-year and is forecast to reach US$5.6 billion by 2030. As regional brands build and modernise their loyalty program, the launch brings together a global consulting practice, a comprehensive industry reference and a certified professional education program to support the development of loyalty expertise across the region.

About Loyalty & Reward Co:

Loyalty & Reward Co are the world's only global pure-play loyalty consultancy. Founded in 2013, the company has delivered more than 160 loyalty projects across 13 years for brands in North America, LATAM, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Loyalty & Reward Co's global team operates across New York, London, Tokyo, Dubai, Sydney, and Melbourne.

Clients include McDonald's, Visa, Nahdi, Hugo Boss, ASICS, KFC, Marks & Spencer, Hallmark, Klarna, MANSCAPED, Shiseido, Rip Curl, and Schneider Electric. CEO and founder Philip Shelper is the author of Loyalty Programs: The Complete Guide, now in its third edition. Learn more: Loyalty & Reward Co

About Philip Shelper:

Philip Shelper is the CEO and Founder of Loyalty & Reward Co and the author of Loyalty Programs: The Complete Guide. His work focuses on loyalty strategy, program design, customer engagement and the commercial principles underpinning successful loyalty programs.