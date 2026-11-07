FIBA 3×3 World Tour Debuts In Dubai Tomorrow Under Landmark Strategic Partnership Running Through 2028

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 14 elite international teams and Olympic gold medalists descend on Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City, this Friday and Saturday with free public admission Staged by the Dubai Sports Council under the aegis of FIBA and in partnership with the UAE Basketball Association Eisa Sharif Al Marzouqi: Hosting the showcase aligns directly with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033, building on an extensive international tournament pedigree and deep grassroots school engagement Showpiece court hosts Dubai Schools Games 3×3 finals ahead of the main draw, while Paris 2024 Olympic champions tour local schools to inspire the next generation DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – November 2026: The global showpiece of half-court basketball arrives in the Emirates tomorrow (Friday, 6 November 2026) as the inaugural FIBA 3×3 World Tour Dubai 2026 tips off at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City. Organised by the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) under the supervision of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and in collaboration with the UAE Basketball Association, the two-day spectacle will bring the world's premier streetball talent to the waterfront venue for the very first time, culminating in Saturday night's grand finale on 7 November. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Details of the tournament were formally unveiled at an official press conference held on-site today (Thursday), addressed by Eisa Sharif Al Marzouqi, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council; Salem Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE Basketball Association; Ignacio Soriano, Head of Events and Partnerships at FIBA 3×3; and Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalist Worthy de Jong of Team Amsterdam Rabobank. The tournament marks the curtain-raiser of a landmark three-year strategic partnership running until 2028 between the Dubai Sports Council and FIBA, in cooperation with the UAE Basketball Association. The agreement establishes a sustainable platform for staging elite international 3×3 competitions while further cementing Dubai's stature as a premier global hub for major international sporting events. Strategic Priorities and Sustainable Legacy: Speaking at the announcement, Eisa Sharif Al Marzouqi emphasized that the three-year pact with FIBA aligns seamlessly with the objectives of the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033. The blueprint designates basketball among 17 priority sports of global resonance and is anchored by four foundational pillars-Community, Events, Clubs, and Talent-supported by 19 programmes and 75 initiatives designed to elevate the sporting sector and reinforce Dubai's global standing. “With 14 world-class teams competing this weekend, our priority at the Dubai Sports Council was to ensure this global spectacle leaves a lasting community legacy that begins in our schools,” said Al Marzouqi.“Our build-up programme featured visits by the champions of Team Amsterdam to schools across Dubai, giving students the rare opportunity to engage directly with the finest players on the planet. Furthermore, the tournament's centre court has already hosted the 3×3 finals of the Dubai Schools Games, directly bridging grassroots scholastic competition with the elite international stage.” He added:“A core objective of bringing the World Tour to Dubai is to cultivate a deep talent pool in 3×3 basketball and broaden community participation. This tournament sits at the apex of a comprehensive developmental ecosystem that includes the Dubai Open Basketball Academies Tournament-which drew more than 2,000 players-and the Dubai Schools Games, featuring 1,500 male and female students. That footprint extends across women's athletics through the Sheikha Hind Women's Sports Tournament, as well as inclusive participation for People of Determination at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, which seamlessly integrates 3×3 action with wheelchair basketball.” Al Marzouqi concluded by underscoring the readiness of the emirate's world-class infrastructure:“Dubai underpins this sporting momentum with state-of-the-art venues capable of meeting every tier of international competition. Festival Bay at Dubai Festival City offers an unrivalled backdrop for this championship, and by offering free admission, we are ensuring that fans and families alike can immerse themselves in an electric, competitive atmosphere.” A Global Stage Driving National Growth Ignacio Soriano hailed the emirate's readiness to join the international circuit:“Dubai possesses the facilities, the passionate fanbase, and the ambition required to stage the absolute pinnacle of 3×3 basketball. We are immensely proud to bring the World Tour to Dubai for the first time and look forward to building upon this partnership with our local counterparts through 2028. With 14 international contenders and the sport's marquee names on the roster, spectators are in for an unforgettable two days that transcend pure sport-blending elite athleticism with the live music, entertainment, and festival culture that define 3×3 basketball.” Echoing the sentiment, Salem Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE Basketball Association, noted the watershed moment for the domestic game:“Hosting the FIBA 3×3 World Tour represents a vital milestone in the ongoing evolution of basketball across the United Arab Emirates. This event grants our domestic players, coaches, and aspiring young athletes front-row access to observe the world's best at close quarters, providing a major catalyst for the sport's national growth. We look forward to working closely alongside the Dubai Sports Council and FIBA throughout this partnership until 2028.” Elite Contenders and Marquee Stars The Dubai stop serves as a pivotal penultimate battleground on the 2026 FIBA 3×3 World Tour-the highest professional tier of the discipline-ahead of the season-ending World Tour Final in Rio de Janeiro on 12–13 December. Headlining the 14-team field is Serbian powerhouse Ub, the world's top-ranked team and reigning World Tour Final champions. Entering Dubai on the back of three Masters titles already secured this season, Ub is spearheaded by the world's No. 1 ranked individual player, Strahinja Stojacic. Hot on their heels is Amsterdam Rabobank, winners of the Vienna and Bucharest stops this campaign, boasting Paris 2024 Olympic gold medalists Worthy de Jong and Dimeo van der Horst. Fellow Serbian contender Liman-also a World Tour title winner in 2026-will be firmly in the hunt for silverware, while Team Dubai carries the hopes of the partisan home crowd. “It is an honour to compete in the inaugural Dubai edition of the World Tour,” said Olympic hero Worthy de Jong.“We arrive here riding high on confidence and momentum following our triumph in Bucharest, and we cannot wait to step out onto the court in front of the Dubai crowd.” Tournament Format & Fan Festival: Played on a half-court with a single hoop and three players per side on the floor, 3×3 basketball is renowned for its relentless pace. Matches run for a single 10-minute period, or conclude immediately once the first team reaches 21 points. Action tips off tomorrow, Friday, 6 November, with the qualifying draw and pool stages. Saturday, 7 November, features the high-stakes knockout rounds and the crowd-pleasing Dunk Contest, building up to the Grand Final at 9:05 PM, followed immediately by the trophy presentation. Beyond the court, Festival Bay will transform into an urban sports festival featuring live musical performances, interactive basketball activations, and a dedicated family and kids' fan zone throughout the weekend. Admission is free of charge, though spectators must register in advance via the official ticketing portal: #215;3-world-tour-dubai-2026. Full match schedules and draw updates are available at the official tournament website: fiba3x3/2026/dubai. Tournament Fact Sheet:

Category Details Event Name FIBA 3×3 World Tour Dubai 2026 Dates 6–7 November 2026 Venue Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Participating Teams (14) Ub, Liman, Amsterdam Rabobank, Baskets Bonn, Skyliners, Deqing, Fuengirola, Cibona, Vienna, Toronto, Taipei WanBao, Lausanne, Dubai, Bangkok, and Doha Star Attractions Strahinja Stojacic (World No. 1), and Paris 2024 Olympic Gold Medallists Worthy de Jong & Dimeo van der Horst Competition Format 3-on-3 on a single hoop; 10-minute game clock or first team to reach 21 points Organising Bodies Dubai Sports Council, under the supervision of FIBA, in collaboration with the UAE Basketball Association Next Stop FIBA 3×3 World Tour Final in Rio de Janeiro (12–13 December 2026) Admission Free of charge (Mandatory prior registration required) Official Website fiba3x3/2026/dubai Team Rosters fiba3x3/2026/dubai/teams Social Media @fiba3x3

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About Dubai Sports Council DSC The Dubai Sports Council is the official government body responsible for the development and governance of the sports sector in the Emirate of Dubai. The Council works to empower athletes, clubs, and sporting federations while cementing Dubai's position as a premier global destination for major international sporting events, promoting physical activity, and expanding grassroots community participation across the emirate.

About FIBA 3×3 The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) is the world governing body for basketball. Its 3×3 discipline-a fast-paced, half-court game featuring three players per team shooting at a single hoop-made its celebrated Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games. The FIBA 3×3 World Tour serves as the sport's premier professional circuit, bringing together the world's elite teams and athletes in iconic urban locations around the globe.

About the UAE Basketball Association The UAE Basketball Association is the national governing body overseeing basketball across the United Arab Emirates. Tasked with developing the sport at every level-from grassroots community participation to the national teams-the Association collaborates closely with FIBA and local stakeholders to attract premier international tournaments to the nation, broaden the sport's footprint, and nurture domestic athletic talent.