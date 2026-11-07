Salesforce Agentforce Coworker Usage Grows 21X As UAE Enterprises Hand Real Work To AI

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Monthly usage has climbed 21x in three months and the user base has passed 185,000 worldwide, as organizations in the Emirates and beyond move from experimenting with AI to delegating meaningful business work to it. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 2026. Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that monthly usage of Agentforce Coworker has grown 21x in three months, averaging 2.8x growth each month, and that the service now supports more than 185,000 users globally. Global enterprises including The Adecco Group, Accenture, Fulton Bank, and BACA Systems are already running Coworker across their teams.

The momentum arrives at a decisive moment for the UAE economy. PwC estimates that artificial intelligence will contribute US$96 billion to the national economy by 2030, equivalent to 13.6% of GDP and the highest relative share of any country in the Middle East. The UAE Digital Economy Strategy targets doubling the digital economy's contribution to non-oil GDP to 20% by 2030, and Dubai has already appointed chief AI officers across 22 government entities. IDC, meanwhile, expects AI spending across the Middle East to reach US$11.4 billion by 2027, naming the UAE and Saudi Arabia as the region's fastest-growing markets.

“Business leaders in the UAE no longer ask whether AI works. They ask how fast it can be trusted with real work, under real governance, at real scale,” said Mohammed Alkhotani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Salesforce Middle East.“Agentforce Coworker answers that question directly. It starts with the customer's business context, operates within the permissions and controls they already rely on, and goes live in minutes rather than months. For a country that has made AI a pillar of its economic strategy, this is how adoption becomes a measurable impact across government services, banking, retail, and aviation.”

Agentforce Coworker is Salesforce's AI teammate. Rather than asking users to coordinate multiple AI agents themselves, Coworker takes the assignment, plans the steps, brings in the right specialized agents and workflows, and returns results and recommended actions for review and approval. Because it is built natively into Salesforce and Data 360, it already understands accounts, pipeline, cases, contracts, and business rules, and it works within the organization's existing security and governance framework from the first prompt.

Coworker in Microsoft Teams. Users can delegate work, coordinate agents, and act on Salesforce context without leaving Teams. Microsoft 365 connectivity, arriving later in November 2026, adds email, calendar, and files around every account. Work from any device. New iOS mobile and Mac and Windows desktop apps, available later in November 2026, keep delegated work moving at the desk or on the go. Context that follows the work. Coworker now connects to Google Workspace, and History lets users continue conversations without starting over. A new Coworker MCP server extends reach to additional data sources later this month. Workflows that become team standards. Skills turn a proven workflow into a shareable, one line request. From December 2026, scheduled tasks will handle recurring work and a Daily Digest will open each morning with the user's top priorities.

New capabilities announced today:

Predictable pricing for enterprise adoption:

Salesforce also introduced a US$50 per user per month pricing option for Agentforce Coworker, giving finance and technology leaders in the UAE a clearer way to budget as adoption expands from one team to the whole organization.

Availability:

Google Workspace connectivity, History, Skills, and the per user per month pricing option are available now. Coworker in Microsoft Teams, the iOS app, the Mac and Windows desktop apps, Microsoft 365 connectivity, and the Coworker MCP server follow in November 2026. Daily Digest and scheduled tasks are expected in December 2026.