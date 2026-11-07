BJP Chief Slams Akhilesh Yadav Over Upcoming Ayodhya Temple Visit Plans

BJP Criticizes Akhilesh Yadav's Ayodhya Visit

Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday said that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav can certainly visit Ayodhya to offer prayers, but he should refrain from "constantly" insulting the Sanatan Dharma. Speaking to the media, Chaudhary said that Akhilesh goes to offer prayers whenever he sees an opportunity, referencing it to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh 2027 Assembly elections. "He is going to offer prayers, which is a good thing, but I think Akhilesh Yadav goes to offer prayers when he sees an opportunity... He should certainly go to offer prayers, but he should refrain from constantly insulting Sanatan Dharma," he said.

Samajwadi Party's Plans and Political Outlook

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party leader Pawan Pandey said that Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit Ayodhya with his family on December 12, where he will offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple and seek blessings at the Ram Mandir. "On December 12th, the National President of the Samajwadi Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, will visit Ayodhya along with his family. He will offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple and also seek blessings at the Ram Mandir for the darshan of Lord Ram Lalla," Pandey said.

He also expressed confidence about the party's political prospects in the state, saying, "This government will be ousted, and the Samajwadi Party government will be formed, with Akhilesh Yadav becoming the Chief Minister."

BJP Ministers Respond to Opposition Strategy

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari also criticised the Samajwadi Party chief over the proposed visit, alleging that the party was raising issues related to Ayodhya, backward classes and Dalit communities with elections approaching. "With elections approaching, the Samajwadi Party will now go everywhere. Until now, they did not think of Ayodhya, nor did they remember the backward classes or the Dalit community. Now that elections are near, they are bringing up all these issues with the sole agenda of misleading the public," Ansari said.

He further claimed that people in the state would not be influenced by such political attempts. "However, the people of the state are vigilant and will not be swayed by their attempts to lead them astray," he added. (ANI)

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