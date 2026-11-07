Iran Stresses Need To Prevent Further Escalation Araghchi

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran emphasizes the need to prevent further escalation by respecting countries' sovereignty, recognizing the importance of regional countries, avoiding foreign interference, and ending aggression and threats.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a post on his Instagram account.

He added that over the past 48 hours, he had held separate phone conversations with his counterparts from 12 countries in the region, during which they exchanged views on recent regional and international developments and the consequences of actions by the US and Israel.

"During the phone conversations, we stressed Iran's legitimate right to defend its sovereignty and security, as well as the importance of establishing regional security arrangements without interference from powers outside the region," he said.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since the memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran, citing a response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

That same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.