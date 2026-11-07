Iran Now Exports Military Equipment To Numerous Countries IRGC Spokesman

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is now exporting a wide range of domestically manufactured weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to numerous countries, IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi said.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), he made the remarks at a press conference in Tehran on Saturday, November 7.

"Various military aerial systems are currently being exported to several countries. These include the Arman missile, the 357 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and the 3rd Khordad air defense system. This is considered a historic achievement for Iran. The country has traditionally been an importer of military weapons and equipment. However, it is now meeting its domestic needs and has also become an exporter," he said.

The IRGC official noted that over the past one to two weeks, Iran had captured seven US MQM-170 UAVs without damaging them, describing this as evidence of the technical capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Mohebbi added that the IRGC Aerospace Force would unveil new achievements and surprise the world if Iran came under another attack.

"During the 12-day war last year and the 40-day war this year, the IRGC Aerospace Force shot down more than 260 military aircraft belonging to the opposing side. These included F-35, F-16, F-5, and F-8 fighter jets, as well as MQ-1, RQ-4, Orbiter, Lucas, and numerous other smaller aerial vehicles," he said.

The latest escalation in US-Iran relations began on July 8. On that day, the US Armed Forces launched several waves of strikes on Iranian territory for the first time since the memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran, citing a response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

That same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.