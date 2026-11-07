Aditi Rao Hydari Speaks On Industry Trend Of Overdose Of Film Marketing: Marketing Alone Cannot Savage A Badly Made Film

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Parivarik ManuRanjan', has shared her opinion on the current system and modern tools of film promotions.

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actor Pankaj Tripathi at a 5-star property in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film in the city. She drew parallels between making and promoting film and cooking food.

She said that garnishing alone cannot salvage a badly made recipe. She said that makers should focus on telling a good story, marketing and promotions can help the accentuate the content.

She told IANS,“I have not learnt filmmaking so, pardon me but, I feel that like how we make food, if we are not putting the right ingredients, and not giving that recipe be it khichdi or biryani the desired time and attention then it won't turn out good. You will reject it after a few bites irrespective of its presentation. The work we do, what we make is an art form. We are part of an artistic industry. So we should put artistry in our work while making a film”.

She further mentioned,“We love our film, we must love our story, we must love our actors, we must know why we have our actors there, how we are showing them. I feel like there were so many visionaries before us who did this. And no matter whoever said that, 'This won't work, this will work', they would go by thor conviction. I wish that we would still make films like that. I really, really pray and wish for it because I love this field. It's a very, very beautiful field. And with marketing, if we don't put love in it, we can't fix it”.

“First, we have to make it really well then we have to sell it. You taste it, you love it, you come back for more. A good story will eventually find its audience. Even if a good story doesn't work at the time of release, it will have a long shelf life”, she added.

Meanwhile, 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' is set to drop on November 13, 2026 on November 13, 2026 on SonyLIV.