SALAMA Delivers Third Consecutive Quarter Of Underwriting Profit As Nine-Month Profit After Tax Rises More Than Fourfold To AED 50.7 Million
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Q3 and Nine-Month 2026 Highlights: Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Nine-month profit after tax increased more than fourfold to AED 50.7 million, compared with AED 11.1 million in the corresponding period of 2025.
Q3 profit after tax reached AED 22.4 million, compared with AED 2.8 million a year earlier, marking SALAMA's strongest quarter of 2026.
Insurance Service Result increased to AED 66.9 million, from AED 3.0 million in the prior-year period, reflecting a significant improvement in core insurance performance.
Total equity increased by 52% to AED 546.1 million, compared with AED 360.0 million at 31 December 2025, with retained earnings returning to positive territory.
Disciplined underwriting, portfolio optimisation and sustainable, profitable growth remain central to SALAMA's strategy across Life & Wealth, Health and Property & Casualty.
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