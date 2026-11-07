Schneider Electric Launches Energy Tech Accelerator To Build AI-Ready Talent For The Energy Transition

New flagship global early-career program combines engineering, AI and real-world energy challenges Inaugural cohort of 50 will complete two six-month rotations, supported by learning, mentoring and customer exposure Applications open Nov. 2 across five global talent hubs

November, 2026 - Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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today launched Energy Tech Accelerator, a 12-month global early-career program that will recruit an inaugural cohort of 50 participants across five global hubs to work at the intersection of artificial intelligence, engineering and sustainable energy. Participants will work on meaningful business and customer challenges while gaining dedicated learning, mentoring, customer exposure and opportunities to build a connected global community.

“AI and the energy transition are reshaping our industry at unprecedented speed,” said Olivier Blum, chief executive officer of Schneider Electric.“Our ability to lead will depend on people who can connect engineering depth, digital intelligence, and customer needs. Energy Tech Accelerator is a deliberate investment in that next generation of talent and in our capacity to deliver a more efficient, resilient, and sustainable energy future.”

Energy Tech Accelerator is part of Schneider Electric's investment in the workforce capabilities needed as energy systems become more digital and connected. The program gives emerging talent responsibility and practical experience from the start.

“Advancing energy technology is ultimately about people,” said Charise Le, chief human resources officer of Schneider Electric.“Early-career talent should not have to wait years to make a meaningful contribution. Through Energy Tech Accelerator, participants will learn across the business, take on real challenges and build the capabilities and confidence to help shape a more sustainable energy future.”

The inaugural cohort will be recruited across five of Schneider Electric's global hubs: Boston; Paris and Grenoble; Dubai; Bangalore; and Shanghai. The program is designed for curious, analytical and globally minded early-career engineers who are excited by AI, digital technology and sustainable transformation.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.