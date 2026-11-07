Bhoot Chaturdashi 2026: Do You Know These 10 Ghosts Hiding In Alleys Of Bengal? Read On

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2026: On the special occasion of Bhoot Chaturdashi, the stories of 10 popular and mysterious ghosts from Bengali folklore are highlighted. Notable among them are the Mechho Bhoot, Nishi, Aleya, and Skandhakata

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2026: On the day of Bhoot Chaturdashi, there is a tradition of eating 14 leafy greens and lighting 14 lamps in the evening. However, primarily in rural Bengal, these customs are still observed with the intention of keeping evil forces and restless spirits away, while praying for the peace of the souls of ancestors. So today, let's learn about the 10 popular ghosts of Bengal on the day of Bengali Halloween or Bhoot Chaturdashi-

According to folklore, if a Brahmin person dies an unnatural death, they turn into a Brahmadaitya. They wear a dhoti and have a sacred thread on their shoulder. They are usually calm in nature. They reside in Bael or Banyan trees. Instead of harming people, they often help them in times of danger.

Petni: If an unmarried woman dies before her desires are fulfilled, she becomes a Petni. Their feet are turned backward, and they are very bad-tempered.

Shankhachunni: If a married Hindu woman dies an unnatural death, she becomes a Shankhachunni. They wear conch bangles (shakha) and a red-bordered sari. They mainly possess married women or try to destroy domestic happiness.

As the name suggests, the main attraction of this ghost is fish. They live near ponds, lakes, or water bodies. If someone returns home at night after catching fish, they follow them and scare them to steal the fish. Often, they mimic human voices and scare them by saying, "Won't you give me fish?"

Ghosts that live in trees are called Gechho Bhoot. Tamarind trees, Banyan trees, Sheora trees, or bamboo groves are their favorite haunts. They scare passersby late at night by shaking tree branches or throwing stones at them.

According to folklore, if a person from the Muslim community dies an unnatural death, they become a Mamdo Bhoot. Their appearance is tall and terrifying. Their feet are also turned backward. They live in graveyards or desolate places and scare people by threatening to wring their necks.

Nishi is a type of deceptive phantom or witch. Late at night, they mimic the voice of someone familiar to a person (like a mother, father, or loved one) and call them by name. According to folklore, if a person opens the door in response to the Nishi's call, they are hypnotized, follow the Nishi, and never return. The conventional rule is that the Nishi never calls more than three times; therefore, one should open the door only after hearing the call three times at night.

Those who die from tiger attacks in the Sundarbans or jungle-adjacent areas turn into Begho Bhoot. They lead people astray towards the jungle or the tiger's den.

Kanabula or Bulo Bhoot: They make passersby forget familiar roads. Their job is to make people wander around on the same road all night.

The mysterious lights seen flickering over wetlands or paddy fields at night are called Aleya in rural Bengal. Fishermen or passersby are confused by these lights, lose their way, and drown in the wetlands. (Scientifically, these lights are caused by methane gas produced from decaying organic matter).

Those who lose their heads in train accidents or in any other way turn into Skandhakata ghosts. They do not have heads on their shoulders; they have eyes in the middle of their chest or back. They search for their lost heads and attack passersby on lonely roads at night.

Daini: Although they are living women, they are believed to possess supernatural and evil powers. They mainly practice Tantra and black magic.

Churel: If a woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth, she turns into a Churel. They are extremely ugly and terrifying to look at.

Note: This report is provided for informational purposes only, Asianet News Bangla has no connection with promoting blind beliefs.