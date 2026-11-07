Defense Forces Strike Two Iskander Launchers, Pantsir-S1 System In Russia's Bryansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

On November 6 and during the night of November 7, units of the Defense Forces struck several important targets in Russia and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In the Bryansk region, two launchers of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system were hit. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

The Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system, which was intended to protect Russian facilities from aerial attacks, was also struck in the Bryansk region.

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In the Luhansk region, Russian military supply depots were hit near Sokolohirsk and Zaaidaryvka.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, near Novobohdanivka, Ukrainian forces struck a location where enemy drone operators were concentrated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian missile forces used Neptune coastal defense missile systems to strike the Proton-Electrotex plan in Oryol.