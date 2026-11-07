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President Ilham Aliyev Promotes Azerbaijani Military Officers To Higher Ranks


Date: 2026-11-07 05:31:50

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order promoting several servicemen of the Ministry of Defense to higher military ranks.

The order reads:

"Guided by Clause 24 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

The following servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall be awarded higher military ranks:

The military rank of lieutenant general:

Major General Zaur Rustamov

The military rank of major general:

Colonel Elnur Alasgarli

Colonel Hikmat Aliyev

Colonel Telman Huseynov."

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Trend News Agency

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