President Ilham Aliyev Promotes Azerbaijani Military Officers To Higher Ranks
The order reads:
"Guided by Clause 24 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:
The following servicemen of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall be awarded higher military ranks:
The military rank of lieutenant general:
Major General Zaur Rustamov
The military rank of major general:
Colonel Elnur Alasgarli
Colonel Hikmat Aliyev
Colonel Telman Huseynov."
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