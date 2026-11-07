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President Of Kyrgyzstan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev


Date: 2026-11-07 05:31:50

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. President of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Excellency,

I congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 8, Victory Day.

This event made it possible to bring the long-standing conflict to an end and laid a solid foundation for strengthening peace, mutual understanding and stability in the region.

In view of the important developments unfolding in the South Caucasus and the ongoing efforts to build peace, I believe that, through the wisdom of the countries of the Caucasus and the far-sighted policies of their leaders, the region will become a space of peace and stability.

Your Excellency, I wish you robust health and success in your high state responsibilities, and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan lasting peace and continued progress," the letter reads.

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Trend News Agency

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