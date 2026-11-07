FEDCON Warns Contractors To Ensure Compliance With Executive Order 13706 Paid Sick Leave Mandates Or Face Penalties

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Marina Nicola | Director of Client Operations

FEDCON is issuing a critical reminder to all current and prospective federal contractors regarding strict compliance with Executive Order 13706

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FEDCON, a premier government contracting consulting firm based in Tampa, is issuing a critical reminder to all current and prospective federal contractors regarding strict compliance with Executive Order 13706. The mandate requires parties entering into covered contracts with the federal government to provide their employees with up to seven days, or 56 hours, of paid sick leave annually. With federal agencies ramping up enforcement, FEDCON advises that ignoring these compliance obligations can result in devastating financial and operational consequences for businesses.Under the Department of Labor's final rule implementing Executive Order 13706, covered employees working on or in connection with qualifying federal contracts must accrue one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked. This leave can be utilized for an employee's own physical or mental illness, preventive care, or to care for a family member. Furthermore, the rule mandates that paid sick leave be available for absences related to seeking medical, counseling, or legal assistance for domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking.FEDCON emphasizes that the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division actively investigates complaints of non-compliance, and the penalties for failing to provide the required paid sick leave are severe. Contracting officers have the authority to withhold accrued payments to compensate employees for denied leave or lost wages. In cases of flagrant or continued violations, agencies may suspend all future payments, terminate the contract entirely for default, and initiate debarment proceedings. Debarment would legally prohibit a company from bidding on or receiving any new federal contracts for up to three years, effectively crippling a government contracting business.Integrating these federal sick leave rules with existing company PTO policies and collective bargaining agreements often presents a complex administrative challenge, particularly for contracts governed by the Service Contract Act or Davis-Bacon Act. Employers must maintain meticulous segregation of hours worked on covered versus non-covered contracts and ensure clear communication of accrued leave balances to employees every pay period.FEDCON remains dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses navigate these complex employment and labor standards. By conducting thorough compliance audits and aligning company policies with the latest federal regulations, FEDCON ensures that businesses can confidently fulfill their contract obligations without risking their revenue streams or reputation.Businesses seeking guidance on implementing compliant payroll and human resource policies for federal contracts can learn more about available consulting services and compliance assessments at fedcon.

Marina Nicola

FEDCON

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FEDCON Warns Contractors to Ensure Compliance with Executive Order 13706 Paid Sick Leave Mandates or Face Penalties News Provided By Federal Endowment Directing Consultants, LLC November 07, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics



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