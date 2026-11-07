'Both Yuvraj Only Serve Interests Of Their Families': BJP Chief Nabin Attacks Rahul, Akhilesh (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin on Saturday targeted Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, referring to them as 'yuvraj' (princes) and accusing both leaders of only serving the interests of their families rather than the people.

Nabin made the remarks in view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Nabin spoke on talks of an alliance between the SP and the Congress, saying that people don't have faith in 'jugalbandi' (alliance).

Criticising Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, he said: "The public knows that these two so-called 'Yuvraj' (princes) only think about themselves and their family and are not at all concerned about the people of UP."

"When they had got opportunities in the past, even then they only thought about themselves. The state's youth, farmers, women and labourers, every section knows these people only serve to fulfil the interests of their family," he stated.

Further, the BJP chief accused Akhilesh Yadav of adopting a "dual character and a dual mindset" after posters put up outside the SP office featured Yadav alongside Lord Krishna with the slogan "27 mein Krishna aayenge" ("Lord Krishna will arrive in 2027").

He said: "Such politics does not succeed for long. Earlier, they used to wear a cap and do politics around it...Now they keep changing their roles and positions. However, the people of the state have not forgotten what all they did during the construction of the Ram Temple."

"These people won't be able to understand Lord Ram or Lord Krishna as they look at politics only from the perspective of vote bank. Therefore, even if they now attempt to change their double standards, people know that these impersonators only intend to rob the country," he remarked.

The BJP also criticised Akhilesh Yadav's recent meeting with SP leader Azam Khan at Rampur District Jail, saying: "These are the same people who gave Uttar Pradesh the identity of 'One District, One Mafia.' (During the SP regime) Every district had a strongman, and they used these figures to gain and maintain power."

Nitin Nabin asserted that after the BJP government came to power, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath imposed the rule of law in the state and took strict action against mafias.

"Those who had operated from the corridors of power for years were sent to their rightful place, which is the jail. Akhilesh Yadav still stands with such people because of his vote-bank politics. He continues to support and protect them," he alleged.

Asserting that UP is no longer a 'bimaru state', he said: "We are now progressing towards 'Uttam Pradesh'. Now here we talk about 'one district, one product' rather than 'one district, one mafia'."

The BJP chief also spoke about his recent visit to UP's Gorakhpur, expressing confidence of getting public support ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

He asserted that in every district of Uttar Pradesh, people have placed their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath effectively implementing Central government schemes and taking law and order in the state to a new level, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, people have developed confidence in the government," he said.

Nabin added: "The government has earned the trust of the people, and that trust is clearly visible across the state. That is why we can see their support on the ground whenever we go among the public."