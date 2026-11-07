Kajal Aggarwal On Her Role In 'Ramayana': Some Films Are Measured By The Magnitude Of The Story

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is seen as Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana ', opened up about her role in her latest social media post on Saturday.

Kajal shared that although her role in the movie is small, she is extremely proud to be a part of a story that holds great cultural and historic significance.

"It is an immense moment of pride to be associated with a magnum opus like Ramayan, in any capacity. @worldoframayana @ramayanamovie. Albeit my role may be small, being part of a story that is so deeply woven into our culture, our history and our very existence, and being associated with a phenomenal team of such passionate and dedicated artists and technicians, truly fills my heart (sic)," the 'Singham' actress wrote.

Kajal also expressed her gratitude to Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari for giving her an opportunity to be a part of something that will forever be etched in our history.

The 'Hey Sinamika' actress also thanked her co-stars for an amazing experience.

"To all the wonderful artists, you were nothing short of phenomenal and such an inspiration. Your dedication, talent and commitment are a reminder to always raise the bar and put our very best foot forward," she shared.

Kajal said that some films aren't measured by the length of the role or the minutes spent on screen but by the magnitude of the story, and the passion behind making it.

She added, "The privilege of being associated with something so deeply rooted in our collective faith and divinity."

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for showering this beautiful piece of our cultural heritage with so much love, and for embracing my little yet meaningful character with such warmth and affection. Some associations are truly bigger than the role itself. Ramayan will always be one of them," Kajal concluded.