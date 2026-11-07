BJP Targets Sonia Gandhi, Says She Should Worry About Congress' Decline Not Democracy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) BJP leaders on Saturday hit back at Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi over her comments criticising the Central government, asserting that India has made significant progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and has strengthened its position on the global stage.

This comes as the 79-year-old leader told the national English daily The Hindu that, "Over the last twelve years great damage has been done to the fabric of our country, our democracy and our institutions. Even after this government goes it will take time to restore our systems back to health, and great effort from political parties.”

“People are now beginning to be restless and recognising the damage. But I am optimistic and I know that the people of India will welcome a return to proper governance," she had said in the interview.

Reacting to Sonia Gandhi's remarks, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that she was entitled to her own opinions and views, but maintained that the country was moving towards progress.

Speaking to IANS, Athawale said, "Sonia Gandhi is entitled to her own opinion and views. However, the country is moving towards progress. The entire world is watching as India's economy has reached the fourth position globally and the country is witnessing significant development. India has made tremendous progress across various sectors. We have given strong support to the 'Make in India' initiative, and a large volume of goods is being exported, which is also creating employment opportunities."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also criticised the Congress leader, questioning her comments on democracy and accusing her of being more concerned about promoting her son, Rahul Gandhi, politically.

"I feel very saddened when Sonia Gandhi talks about democracy. Is she talking about democracy or about launching her son? Sonia Gandhi should first worry about the fact that Congress has not returned to power in many states for four decades. As far as democracy is concerned, she should feel ashamed. She should publicly atone and apologise to the people of India. She was not a minor when she came to India after marrying Rajiv Gandhi, and neither was Rajiv Gandhi a minor. For 12 years, she lived in India without citizenship," Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang also took a swipe at Sonia Gandhi, questioning her political ambitions.

"What can we comment if the Queen of Italy makes such statements? However, it is true that Sonia Gandhi's ambition to become the Prime Minister of this country was not fulfilled. The BJP government, under Narendra Modi, has established development and welfare in the country," Sarang said.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said that Sonia Gandhi was not in a position to lecture others on democracy, accusing the Congress of undermining democratic institutions during its tenure.

"It does not befit Sonia Gandhi to speak about democracy. The Congress is the party that strangled democracy in the country by imposing the Emergency. For nearly six decades, the Congress ruled the country, but India remained largely out of sight and appeared timid. However, over the past 12 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made progress on all fronts and has earned a new place in the world," Khandelwal said.

Bihar Minister Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi questioned Sonia Gandhi's understanding of Indian traditions and social systems, asserting that the BJP had worked towards preserving the country's cultural heritage.

"Does Sonia Gandhi know the traditions of Indian society? Does she understand the systems of Indian society or know about the 'jajmani' system? If any work has been done to preserve Indian traditions today, and if any party has worked to protect the systems created by our ancestors, that party is the Bharatiya Janata Party, under the leadership of the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi," Chandravanshi said.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also rejected Sonia Gandhi's criticism, claiming that the country had witnessed peace, social harmony and economic progress under the present government.

"Sonia Gandhi has pointed one finger at the BJP, but four fingers are pointing back at her. Over the past 12 years, the rule of law has prevailed, and the country has been moving forward on the path of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. The country is on the path of progress. Even as the world is engulfed in war, India's economy is growing rapidly," Hussain said.

BJP leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "Does Sonia Gandhi even understand the meaning of India's social unity? What would she know about India's culture and social unity? She should now take rest. If her dream is to make her son the Prime Minister, it is never going to be fulfilled."