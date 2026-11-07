Mamata Threatens To Move SC Over Clashes Outside Abhishek Home Alleges BJP-Police Conspiracy (2Nd Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 7 (IANS) Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday threatened to approach the Supreme Court over clashes allegedly involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mamata All India Trinamool Congress (MAITC) supporters outside the residence of her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, in south Kolkata.

She accused the BJP and the police of conspiring to create tension in the area. Mamata visited Abhishek's residence in Kalighat, close to her own home, and spoke to reporters.

Abhishek is the Trinamool Congress's Lok Sabha member from Diamond Harbour. Mamata said she would pursue the matter at the highest judicial level if required, alleging that the police had failed to act during the incident. The two residences are located in the same south Kolkata neighbourhood.

“A group of lumpen elements backed by the BJP orchestrated the attack on Abhishek's house after 2 a.m. The police remained silent spectators,” she alleged.

She singled out Bolai Bag, officer-in-charge of Kalighat police station, which has jurisdiction over both residences. She cautioned the officer that his actions could trigger public anger.

The former Chief Minister also accused the police of trying to disrupt the annual Kali Puja organised at her residence and prevent people from visiting her home for the festival. She alleged that restrictions and police deployment had created tension in the neighbourhood ahead of the celebrations.

“An atmosphere of unrest has been deliberately created in this area before the Kali Puja. The pujas of old clubs are being prevented. However, new pujas are starting overnight. The entrance to my house has been practically blocked, and new pujas have been organised. The police vehicles have deliberately been kept blocking the entrance to my house. The police have also issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023,” she said.

Mamata claimed that surveillance had been stepped up to prevent people from gathering outside her residence.

“As a result, the police have intensified surveillance to ensure that no gathering takes place in front of my house. All this is done to prevent people from coming to my house on the occasion of the Kali Puja,” she said.

She accused the BJP of engineering the tension outside Abhishek's residence during the early hours of Saturday, and questioned the party's stated commitment to democracy.

“On one hand, they are organising 'Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy' rallies in the state, and on the other hand, they are the ones who are trampling the democratic structure,” she said.

Mamata also criticised the state administration, referring indirectly to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

“I am not blaming all from BJP. But the one who is leading the administration in West Bengal is behind all these,” she alleged.