Tadweer Group Reinforces Safety Leadership And Operational Excellence At The Third Health, Safety And Environment Excellence Awards (WESAM)

WESAM 2026 recognises individuals and partners whose everyday actions help protect people and maintain safe operations Awards celebrate achievements across ten categories, alongside recognition for teams supporting a joint campaign with Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Tadweer Group reinforced its commitment to safety leadership and operational excellence at the third edition of its Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Excellence Awards, WESAM 2026. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The programme recognised achievements across ten award categories celebrating contributions to safer working practices and stronger HSE performance across the Group's waste management operations in Abu Dhabi.

The awards celebrated initiatives across frontline work, driving, supervision, workshop practices and operational leadership, alongside partner performance and innovation. Together, these contributions reflect the shared responsibility for managing risks across the Group's operations, where protecting people depends on consistent standards and the decisions made by those delivering services every day.

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said:“At Tadweer Group, safety is fundamental to how we operate and deliver on our ambition to transform waste into lasting value. It is a shared responsibility that requires consistent commitment, strong leadership and collaboration across our teams and partners. Through WESAM, we recognise the individuals and organisations who demonstrate these values in their daily work, setting an example for others and helping strengthen a culture where protecting people remains our highest priority.”

Hussain Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Environmental Services & Solutions and Executive Director, Crisis Management, said:“The effectiveness of our safety standards is determined by how consistently they are applied in the field. Our teams work across different sites and activities, making their ability to recognise risks and respond appropriately essential. These awards acknowledge people who take ownership of that responsibility and help their colleagues do the same. Understanding and sharing their good practices helps us strengthen performance across our operations.”

Averda was named Best Collection Contractor of the Year, while Star International received the Best Facility Operator of the Year award. Tajmee'e won the Innovative HSE Award, and Ibrahim Al Hammadi was named Tadweer Group Safety Champion.

Other awards celebrated excellence across frontline work, safe driving, supervision, safety knowledge, workshop practices and HSE leadership, highlighting the collective contribution of employees and partners to safe service delivery.

Beyond the award categories, the ceremony recognised Tadweer Group employees and contractor personnel who supported a joint campaign with Abu Dhabi Police. Their recognition highlighted the coordination between field teams and government partners in supporting environmental protection, public safety and community wellbeing.

Established in 2024, WESAM recognises exemplary HSE practices and encourages their adoption across the Group's operations. The programme reinforces leadership accountability, workforce participation and the shared responsibility of employees and contractors to protect themselves and their colleagues, supporting the Group's ambition for injury-free workplaces.