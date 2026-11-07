Press Release: Fastercapital-Supported Integral Systems Reports Robhietm Saas Commercialization Readiness

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead paragraph: INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S, based in Spain, is reporting the consolidation of four commercial-ready SaaS modules within its ROBHIETM ecosystem covering document... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Madrid, Spain & Dubai, UAE

Lead paragraph: INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S, based in Spain, is reporting the consolidation of four commercial-ready SaaS modules within its ROBHIETM ecosystem covering document intelligence, residential community management, a virtual internal communications infrastructure, and hotel reservation systems while continuing to develop go-to-market capabilities with support from FasterCapital.

Concise second paragraph (editor-friendly nut graf): FasterCapital and the LaunchUp program continue to support INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S, focusing on execution priorities such as milestone planning, product commercialization readiness, and targeted introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders as the company advances.

Update Summary

INTEGRAL SYSTEMS is reporting product and operational progress: four distinct SaaS modules have been consolidated into the ROBHIETM ecosystem and are positioned for commercialization. The update reflects ongoing engineering, product integration, and commercialization preparation work rather than initial development, and signals the company's current focus on market-readiness and operational execution.

What the Startup Delivers?

Product Snapshot: The ROBHIETM ecosystem now encompasses:

– Document intelligence: automated extraction and classification to streamline administrative workflows.

– Residential community management: tools designed for owners' associations and property managers.

– Virtual internal communication infrastructure: an internal messaging and coordination layer for distributed teams.

– Hotel reservation systems: a reservation and availability engine tailored for boutique and small-chain hospitality operators.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing contribution to INTEGRAL SYSTEMS during this phase includes: – milestone planning and execution follow-up to keep commercialization timelines on track; – fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement where appropriate; – introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and potential advisors; – strategic prioritization and market positioning support to focus go-to-market efforts.

Current Execution Priorities

INTEGRAL SYSTEMS' current focus is commercialization readiness: validating module interoperability, finalizing deployment workflows, refining product messaging, and preparing sales and support materials. The team is also advancing technical hardening and integration points that will support early adopter deployments and smoother onboarding once customers are contracted.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S through LaunchUp. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S

INTEGRAL SYSTEMS S.A.S is a Spain-based software company developing the ROBHIETM ecosystem, a set of SaaS modules for document intelligence, residential community management, virtual internal communications, and hotel reservation systems. The company is focused on delivering integrated, operational software for property management and hospitality operators.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including LaunchUp, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.