Ajman Government Media Office Unveils Vision And Programme For Inaugural Ajman Media Forum 2026

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The Ajman Government Media Office unveiled the strategic vision, objectives, and key themes of the inaugural Ajman Media Forum 2026 – THE SIGNAL, during a press conference at Thara Centre for Entrepreneurship in Ajman. Scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 November under the theme 'Who Owns the Signal?', the Forum will bring together strategic partners and feature a programme combining thought-provoking dialogue, practical experiences and technological innovation.

The Forum forms part of Ajman's efforts to strengthen its position as a regional hub for media dialogue and innovation, bringing together local and international expertise across the media, technology, creative economy and scientific research sectors. It aims to explore the transformations reshaping the industry while advancing trust, credibility and innovation in an increasingly dynamic media landscape.

HE Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, said:“The launch of the Forum comes amid profound transformations across the media landscape, as the ability to shape narratives and influence public opinion increasingly extends beyond traditional media institutions and channels. Digital platforms, algorithms, artificial intelligence and content creators are playing a growing role in determining how information is produced, distributed and consumed.”

He added:“Against this backdrop, the Forum takes 'Who Owns the Signal?' as its central question, opening a multidisciplinary dialogue on the changing dynamics of influence, the future of trust and credibility, and the responsibility of media and government institutions in shaping a more innovative and reliable media environment.”

HE Al Kaabi explained that the Forum's programme is structured around five key themes: media transformations and the future of the industry; artificial intelligence in content creation; building trust and countering disinformation; national reputation and government communication; and digital platforms and the media economy. Together, these themes reflect an integrated approach to media that brings together technology, economics, communication, culture and social responsibility.

He affirmed that the Forum is supported by a network of strategic partners, including the National Media Authority, TRENDS Group, the Department of Economic Development – Ajman, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Arabian Radio Network (ARN), the Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman, and the Transport Authority in Ajman. Each partner will contribute its expertise and capabilities to enriching the programme and expanding its impact.

The partnership with the National Media Authority will support the development of a platform that brings together expertise, empowers national talent and creates new opportunities for collaboration and innovation.

As part of efforts to advance the creative economy, the Department of Economic Development – Ajman will participate as the Creative Economy Development Partner, with a dedicated pavilion showcasing UAE-based creative media companies. The pavilion will enable participating companies to present their work and solutions, build professional connections, and explore opportunities for collaboration and investment.

TRENDS Group will participate through a dedicated platform highlighting the capabilities of its five companies across scientific research, strategic consultancy, training, artificial intelligence and future foresight. The Group will also contribute to a keynote session, offering research-driven perspectives on the transformations reshaping the media sector. Its participation reflects the importance of collaboration between media institutions, think tanks and research centres in advancing knowledge and supporting evidence-based decision-making.

The Municipality and Planning Department – Ajman will participate as the Quality of Life and Urban Sustainability Sponsor, highlighting media's role in showcasing development projects and raising community awareness. The Department will present its AM30x30 agenda and related initiatives and projects to support Ajman's urban development and enhance quality of life.

Meanwhile, the Transport Authority in Ajman, as the Official Transport Partner, will facilitate transportation for VIPs and Forum guests, support the promotional campaign across its transport channels, and host a dedicated pavilion showcasing its services and initiatives.

Abu Dhabi Media Network will help expand the forum's reach and bring its discussions and insights to wider audiences through its television, print and digital platforms. Meanwhile, Arabian Radio Network (ARN) will strengthen the forum's presence across radio and audio platforms, engaging listeners and extending the conversation to new audiences.

Beyond its panel discussions and presentations, the forum will offer a series of interactive experiences, including the Mediathon, which will bring participants together to tackle real-world media challenges and develop practical ideas, projects and solutions through innovation, collaboration and hands-on learning.

The forum will also host a roundtable bringing together media leaders and decision-makers to examine the major shifts reshaping the industry. Drawing on data, research and global indicators, and supported by specialised knowledge partners, including Statista, the discussions will seek to generate actionable recommendations that address emerging challenges, anticipate future developments and help shape the sector's priorities.

The 'AI Media Lab' will offer visitors a hands-on opportunity to explore the technologies transforming the media landscape. Through live demonstrations of AI-powered content generation, news verification and other emerging applications, participants will be able to test these tools, understand their capabilities and explore their potential uses across the industry.

Complementing these experiences, 'Ajman Studios' will provide dedicated spaces for discussions and interviews with media leaders, industry experts and influential content creators. The studios will also support the production of original content, capturing key insights and perspectives from the forum and sharing them with audiences across multiple platforms, extending the impact of its discussions beyond the two-day event.

The forum will further expand its international dimension by spotlighting China's advances in media and technology innovation. Specialised companies and institutions will showcase their expertise, technologies and practical applications in artificial intelligence, media and content creation, creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, collaboration and stronger ties between the UAE and China.

By bringing together strategic partnerships, industry dialogue and hands-on experiences, Ajman Media Forum 2026 aims to create a platform where ideas translate into practical outcomes. Through this approach, the forum seeks to advance understanding of the forces shaping the media industry, encourage the development of innovative solutions and reinforce Ajman's position as a centre for regional and international dialogue on the future of media.