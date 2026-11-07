Europe Shines As AI Jitters Hit Asia And Brent Slips Below $100

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Oil's 20% weekly slide, easing US–Iran tensions and a rotation away from tech are reshaping global markets – with the Bank of England next in focus Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital

Key takeaways:

Asia tech sell-off: South Korea's Kospi has fallen around 4%, with Japan's Nikkei and Taiwan's Taiex also under pressure, as doubts over AI spending deepen.

Europe outperforms: the STOXX 600 hit a two-month high, supported by lower tech exposure and falling energy prices.

Oil retreats: Brent has dropped below $100, down around 20% this week, on hopes of a less confrontational US approach towards Iran.

Next catalyst: the Bank of England's rate decision today, followed closely by developments between Washington and Tehran.

AI doubts drag Asian tech lower:

Global markets are sending mixed signals this morning. US futures point to a weaker open, led by the Nasdaq, after a fresh wave of selling swept through Asian technology stocks. South Korea's Kospi has fallen around 4%, while Japan's Nikkei and Taiwan's Taiex are also under pressure. The latest weakness reflects growing concern over the sustainability of AI investment, now compounded by the prospect of tighter regulation following the Democrats' takeover of Congress. Despite yesterday's relief rally on Wall Street, investors remain wary of stretched technology valuations and whether massive AI spending can deliver sufficient returns.

Europe stands out as investors rotate:

European equities continue to show greater resilience, helped by their lower exposure to richly valued technology stocks and the sharp fall in energy prices. The STOXX 600 reached a two-month high yesterday, as investors increasingly favoured financials, industrials and consumer stocks.

Oil below $100 as Iran tensions ease:

Brent crude has slipped below $100, losing around 20% this week, as markets bet that the Democrats' election gains could push President Trump towards a less confrontational stance on Iran. It is a shift being watched closely across the region, given oil's central role in Gulf economies and markets. Cheaper energy is especially welcome for Europe, which relies heavily on imported energy, as it could ease inflation pressures and support corporate margins.

Bond yields ease and the dollar softens:

The oil slide is also rippling through bond and currency markets. US Treasury yields have eased, with the 10-year yield falling towards 4.85%, while the dollar has weakened as investors reassess inflation risks and the outlook for further Federal Reserve tightening. Lower yields could eventually support technology valuations by reducing discount rates, but for now, concerns about AI profitability and potential regulation are outweighing that benefit.

What to watch: the Bank of England and Washington–Tehran:

The Bank of England's decision today will be another key catalyst, particularly for sterling and UK equities. Investors will watch whether policymakers raise rates as expected and, more importantly, how they balance persistent inflation against signs of slowing economic activity.

Meanwhile, developments between Washington and Tehran will remain crucial for oil prices and wider sentiment. Hopes of reduced confrontation have triggered a sharp repricing of crude, but a diplomatic resolution is far from guaranteed. For now, money appears to be moving away from concentrated AI exposure and towards sectors that stand to gain from lower energy costs. Whether that rotation lasts will depend on earnings, interest rates and whether geopolitical optimism turns into tangible progress.