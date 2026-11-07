RAK Central Square Tops Out As Ras Al Khaimah's New Business District Advances Towards 2027 Opening

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Marjan, the master developer of Ras Al Khaimah, and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) have marked the topping-out of RAK Central Square, with the development on track to open in Q4 2027. The milestone advances the delivery of RAK Central, a mixed-use district taking shape to support the Emirate's evolving economy and bring together workplaces, homes and amenities. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Developed through a joint venture between Marjan and RAKEZ, RAK Central Square forms a key part of a wider masterplan whose infrastructure was completed in September 2025. All 26 development plots across RAK Central have now sold out, with developers committed across the district including Pantheon Developments, Lapis Properties, BNW, Sugee Properties, Major Developments, DARA Properties and more. The topping-out of RAK Central Square provides a visible sign of progress as the district moves from infrastructure delivery towards the next stage of development.

The wider RAK Central masterplan is planned to include approximately 3 million sq ft of rentable office space, more than 7,000 residential apartments, over 1,000 hotel keys, retail, parks, public spaces and a central town square. Together, these elements are to establish RAK Central as a foundation for everyday economic life, connecting commercial activity with the amenities and places that support businesses, residents and visitors.

Sheikh Saqr bin Omar Al Qasimi, Chief Executive Officer, Development, Marjan, said:“RAK Central is shaped by a clear understanding of Ras Al Khaimah's ambitions and what its future demands. We curate growth by putting the foundations in place for businesses to invest, communities to thrive and opportunities to take shape. RAK Central Square brings this ambition to life as part of a wider district designed to bring workplaces, homes and amenities together.”

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said:“Working with a community of more than 50,000 companies across diverse sectors gives us a clear understanding of what businesses need as they establish and expand. Access to Grade A offices, strong connectivity and supporting amenities helps companies grow their teams, attract talent and develop their regional presence. RAK Central Square will strengthen Ras Al Khaimah's ability to meet these needs and support its next phase of business growth.”

Construction has progressed across all five towers, with structural works complete and façade installation and mechanical, electrical and plumbing works underway. The project has recorded more than five million man-hours without a reportable health, safety and environment incident, reflecting a continued focus on safe delivery.

Supporting RAK Central's growth, the District Cooling Plant (DCP) will provide centralised cooling for more than 40 commercial, hospitality and mixed-use buildings, with a planned capacity of 35,000 refrigeration tonnes.

As RAK Central Square progresses towards its Q4 2027 opening, the wider district is moving into the delivery of buildings and places. Its combination of workplaces, homes, hospitality, retail and public spaces is to support business growth and investment while creating a more complete urban destination Ras Al Khaimah.