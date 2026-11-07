ENOC Group Launches First AI-Powered ZOOM Store Using Just Walk Out Technology By Amazon
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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First-of-its-kind launch introduces Amazon's AI-powered Just Walk Out technology to ENOC's ZOOM convenience retail network, the first deployment of the technology in the Middle East
Technology enables customers to select their purchases and tap to pay without queuing at a traditional checkout counter
Launch builds on ENOC's strategic collaboration with Amazon to enhance customer experiences through advanced technologies and innovative retail solutions
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