An environmental initiative implemented by Tanmiah in collaboration with relevant stakeholders aims to plant 100,000 trees across urban and natural areas in Al-Ahsa, supporting the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative.

The initiative covers multiple locations across Al-Ahsa, focusing on expanding green cover, improving environmental quality and enhancing the urban landscape, with ongoing monitoring and maintenance to ensure long-term environmental impact.

The initiative brings together Tanmiah, the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, the Environment Fund and Al-Ahsa Municipality, strengthening public-private collaboration to achieve shared environmental objectives.

Riyadh, November 2026 - Tanmiah Food Company TADAWUL: 2281,“Tanmiah”, one of the Kingdom's leading vertically integrated poultry and food producers, announced the launch of an initiative to plant 100,000 trees across Al-Ahsa, in collaboration with the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, the Environment Fund and Al-Ahsa Municipality, during an official ceremony held under the patronage of His Royal Highness the Governor of Al-Ahsa. The initiative aims to expand green cover across the region, improve environmental quality and enhance the urban landscape, while advancing environmental sustainability and demonstrating the importance of public-private collaboration in supporting the Kingdom's national environmental objectives. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The initiative directly supports the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative and Saudi Vision 2030, combating desertification, expanding green cover, and restoring the local ecosystems of the Al-Ahsa oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the Kingdom's most significant natural and cultural landscapes.

The initiative aims to plant 100,000 eucalyptus and sidr trees at designated sites across Al-Ahsa's main cities, surrounding towns and natural landscapes. The sites range from public parks, streets, major roads and city entrances to open spaces and the region's coastal and mountainous areas. Together they will expand green cover and improve environmental quality across the governorate.

Planting activities will be implemented through an integrated plan, beginning with site planning and selection, identifying suitable tree species for each location, and preparing the necessary infrastructure, followed by planting, growth monitoring, care and ongoing maintenance. This approach is designed to ensure the initiative's long-term sustainability, maximize its positive impact on the local environment, and create opportunities for further expansion of tree-planting activities in the future.

The“Green Initiative with Al-Ahsa” builds on Tanmiah's track record of cross-border environmental programs, including its earlier Saudi-Bahrain reforestation campaign, and reflects a continued commitment to creating lasting environmental impact that begins locally and contributes to the Kingdom's broader sustainable future.

“At Tanmiah, we believe sustainability is about turning commitments into meaningful action. Through our One Million Trees Program, we are transforming poultry by-products and recycled water from our operations into valuable resources that support a greener Kingdom. Our contribution of 100,000 trees to the Al-Ahsa initiative, alongside our public-sector partners, reflects our commitment to circular economy practices and our pride in supporting the Saudi Green Initiative and the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Zulfiqar Hamadani, Chief Executive Officer of Tanmiah.

His Royal Highness the Governor of Al-Ahsa officially launched the initiative at a ceremony attended by public- and private-sector representatives. Under the partnership, Tanmiah is implementing the initiative, Al-Ahsa Municipality is selecting and preparing the planting sites, and the Al-Ahsa Development Authority and the Environment Fund are leading coordination and public awareness. This collaboration reflects an integrated institutional approach to delivering lasting environmental impact and enhancing quality of life across Al-Ahsa.

About Tanmiah Food Company:

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed poultry, and other processed meat products, animal feed and health products, and fast-food franchise operations. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 163 farms as well as seven hatcheries, six feed mills, and four primary processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer.