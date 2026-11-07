Mof Organises PPP Workshop In Collaboration With World Bank Group

Workshop brings together federal and local government entities and international experts to share global best practice and build institutional capacity for public-private partnership projects Sessions explore the foundations of successful PPP programmes and approaches to attracting private-sector investment Practical and technical discussions focus on delivering value for money and managing fiscal risks in PPP projects

Dubai, November 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Ministry of Finance (MoF), in collaboration with the World Bank Group (WBG), organised a specialised workshop on public-private partnerships (PPPs) on 4 and 5 November, bringing together representatives of federal and local government entities and a select group of international experts.

The workshop forms part of the Ministry's efforts to enhance government readiness and expand private-sector participation in the delivery of strategic projects.

The workshop marks the next step in the Ministry's efforts to advance the UAE's PPP framework, following the establishment of its legislative and regulatory foundations through the issuance of the PPP Law in 2023 and the PPP Manual in 2024, alongside the development of a portfolio of projects across vital sectors.

Together, these milestones have paved the way for a new phase focused on practical implementation, greater efficiency in government spending and delivering value for money.

Enhancing the investment appeal of government projects:

H.E. Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for Government Budget and Revenue Sector at the Ministry of Finance, said the Ministry had made tangible progress in establishing the legislative and institutional foundations for public-private partnerships.

“The next phase will focus on enhancing the readiness of federal government entities to develop high-quality projects capable of attracting private-sector investment while delivering the best possible value for public funds,” Al Yateem said.

“The success of public-private partnerships is measured not simply by the number of projects launched, but by the tangible impact they deliver in developing infrastructure, improving the quality of public services and increasing the efficiency of government spending.

“We are therefore focused on promoting greater integration across government entities and developing national capabilities to help turn partnership opportunities into successful and sustainable projects.”

Al Yateem added:“Our collaboration with the World Bank Group provides an important opportunity to draw on international expertise and experience and to exchange knowledge and best practice. This will support the continued development of the PPP ecosystem and enhance the appeal of government projects to investors.”

Exchanging international expertise:

H.E. Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance, said:“Collaboration with the World Bank Group represents an important pillar of the UAE's efforts to develop advanced public-private partnership models by drawing on international expertise and comparative experience in project design and the structuring of investment opportunities.

“This partnership also enables greater knowledge exchange on practices that help create an attractive investment environment and develop projects built on clear foundations of sustainability and economic viability, thereby enhancing opportunities for investor participation and expanding cooperation with international financial institutions.”

He added:“We are committed to strengthening cooperation with international partners to develop a shared vision of the technical and financial requirements that underpin successful PPP projects, while drawing on global experience to develop innovative financing and contractual solutions aligned with the UAE's development priorities.

“Investing in knowledge and the exchange of expertise is an important step towards building effective, long-term partnerships that expand investment opportunities and support the development of projects with sustainable economic and developmental impact.”

From capacity building to project development:

The workshop provided government entities with the tools needed to develop PPP projects across the full project cycle, from identifying suitable projects and assessing their feasibility to designing contractual and financing structures and managing the associated risks and fiscal commitments.

The first day examined the key foundations of successful PPP programmes and approaches to attracting private-sector investment.

Participants reviewed international experience in developing social infrastructure projects across sectors including education, healthcare and government facilities, while also discussing lessons learned from regional and global experience.

The second day focused on financial and technical considerations, particularly value-for-money assessment, the optimal allocation of risk between the public and private sectors, and the management of direct and contingent fiscal commitments.

These areas were explored through interactive sessions and practical case studies.

Investing in national capabilities:

The workshop also recognised 15 government professionals who completed all three levels of the specialised public-private partnership professional programme (CP3P), accredited by APMG International.

The recognition reflects the Ministry of Finance's commitment to developing a pool of national expertise capable of supporting government entities throughout the preparation and implementation of PPP projects.

The achievement also forms part of the Ministry's efforts to build a network of PPP specialists across government entities, supporting knowledge transfer, improving institutional coordination and embedding professional practices in PPP project development.

Embedding early planning:

The Ministry of Finance continues to advance public-private partnerships as a strategic option for delivering government projects.

Its efforts focus on promoting early planning, developing evaluation and governance tools, and enhancing the readiness of federal entities, helping to broaden private-sector participation and deliver the best possible value for public funds.