Rashmika-Vijay's Masked Airport Appearance Goes Viral After Koffee With Karan Controversy

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got into a huge controversy because of their comments on Koffee With Karan. They both received lots of trolling from netizens for sharing their personal stories about their love and proposal. Now the couple who had not been seen publicly after the controversy has been sighted at the Hyderabad airport. However, since they are appearing for the very first time after the controversy, there is a discussion if they tried to cover their faces.

Covered with Masks

The duo Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda grabbed attention at the airport by trying to cover their faces completely with masks and caps. The video of the duo has now started another discussion on social media. Netizens are commenting that after facing the controversy and trolling via the Koffee With Karan show, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay tried to avoid answering questions from media.

The Controversy

The couple had participated in Karan Johar's (Karan Johar) show Koffee With Karan as newlyweds. They had opened up about their love story and proposal. During the show Vijay mentioned that Rashmika Mandanna had been asking him to marry her non-stop for about a year. While Vijay Deverakonda's comment that he would think about it when she asked 100 times made netizens furious.

Vijay Deverakonda's actions were called a 'Red Flag' (Red Flag) on social media, while Rashmika was called 'Cringey' (Cringey). Besides this they faced lots of trolling for various reasons including different answers for the same event.

They responded

After facing harsh trolling from netizens and social media accounts Rashmika Mandanna posted an long post on her Instagram page defending her husband. She wrote, "I love my husband madly, what's wrong with that? Vijay stood by me during tough times" She gave herself some courage. While Vijay Deverakonda also responded to the trollers with harsh comments.

Now after all the drama Vijay and Rashmika were seen wearing masks on their faces at the airport. They did not look at their fans and avoided the media as they quickly entered into the airport. The video has now created a huge discussion.