Two Men Flung Into Air As Speeding Bike Collides With Car In Kashmir, Terrifying CCTV Video Goes Viral

Three people were injured after a speeding motorcycle rammed into a car at an intersection in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district early morning. CCTV footage of the horrifying crash, which happened in the Magraypora region, showed the motorcyclist and pillion rider being sent skyward upon contact.

When the two-person motorcycle's rider tried to cross a crossing, it was speeding. But it collided violently with a vehicle that was coming from a side road. The impact sent both the motorcycle rider and the pillion rider flying into the air. The car's gate was damaged in the crash, while the vehicle swerved from side to side on the road following the impact. Several people rushed to the spot to help those injured.

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The collision injured three people. We are awaiting more information regarding their condition.

The Budgam collision occurs in the midst of numerous CCTV-recorded traffic accidents involving speeding cars. Early on Friday, October 23, a newspaper delivery worker in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was struck by a speeding car that crashed into a parked taxi. The worker was hurt and the cab was damaged in the collision. He was taken to a local hospital and is currently receiving treatment there.

Police suspect the driver, who was returning from an immersion procession, may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. On October 15, a speeding Hyundai Creta lost control and struck a motorbike close to a traffic light outside Seth Mukund Lal Inter College in Ghaziabad, injuring two students.