Dubai Police Launch Traffic Safety Competition, Offering Esaad Cards To 5 Winners

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Police has launched a five-week traffic awareness competition, offering five winners an Esaad card as part of efforts to promote safer driving and reduce road accidents.

The competition features 10 questions on common causes of traffic accidents, including speeding, failing to maintain a safe distance between vehicles and stopping unsafely on the roadside.

Recommended For You Soon you will own a flying car that you can drive on the road

Organised by Dubai Police's General Department of Traffic and the Esaad Card Centre through the Traffic Safety Platform, the initiative aims to encourage residents to learn more about road safety and put safe driving practices into action.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Five winners will be selected through an electronic draw at the end of the competition. Each will receive an Esaad card, which offers discounts and privileges across 10 sectors.

Brigadier Salah Mohammad Al Marzouqi, Director of the Esaad Card Centre, said the initiative reflects the centre's commitment to supporting community programmes that improve safety and quality of life.

Colonel Talal Abdullah Al Mansouri, Director of the Traffic Education Department at Dubai Police, said preventing accidents starts with road users recognising dangerous behaviour and following traffic rules.

Participants can register through the Traffic Safety Platform, which also provides road safety videos, guidance and awareness campaigns.

Those who answer all 10 questions will qualify for the final electronic draw.

Dubai Police impound 218 vehicles, issue 518 fines over excessive noise in October Dubai Police shut 33 unlicensed nurseries; 34 operators arrested

ALSO READ