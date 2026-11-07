Gargash Says Gaza Remains 'At Heart Of UAE's Humanitarian Giving' After Mass Wedding

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) UAE Presidential Adviser Anwar Gargash reaffirmed the UAE's continued humanitarian commitment to Gaza, saying its people remain a priority despite the world's shifting focus to other crises and developments.

Commenting on a mass wedding organised by Operation Gallant Knight 3 in Gaza, Gargash said the initiative brought joy to the newlyweds and their families amid the suffering in the enclave.

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He said the UAE's humanitarian support goes beyond easing suffering to restoring smiles and renewing hope for a better future.

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Gargash described the UAE's humanitarian commitment as a "noble legacy" and an established approach that is not dictated by news headlines or changing global priorities.

Mass wedding brings joy to 250 couples in Gaza

Operation Gallant Knight 3 organised a mass wedding for 250 couples in Gaza under its 'Thawb Al Farah 3' (Wedding Dress of Joy 3) initiative, bringing together the newlyweds, their families and thousands of residents on Friday.

The celebrations took place at the Marine Club grounds along Gaza's seafront, where the couples arrived in decorated cars to cheers and congratulations from family members and residents.

The event gave the newlyweds a chance to celebrate their marriages and begin a new chapter together, offering a welcome moment of happiness amid the difficult conditions in the enclave.

UAE marks third anniversary of Operation Gallant Knight 3

The UAE marked three years of Operation Gallant Knight 3, which was launched on Nov 5, 2023, to deliver humanitarian, medical, food and relief aid to Palestinians in Gaza, state news agency WAM reported.

Since its launch, the operation has delivered more than 136,000 tonnes of aid worth over $4.16 billion, accounting for around 46 per cent of all international humanitarian assistance received by the Gaza Strip.

Its food assistance programme includes 40 community kitchens producing around eight million meals annually, as well as support for approximately 27 bakeries with a combined capacity of up to 1.5 million bundles of bread a year.

The operation also continues to run seasonal relief projects, including a winter clothing initiative targeting one million people in Gaza. The campaign provides clothes, blankets and heating supplies for children, women, men and older residents.

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