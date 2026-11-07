Press Release: Fastercapital Backs Easybusy App Through Equitypilot To Tackle Contractor Inefficiencies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Lead FasterCapital has selected EasyBusy App for its EquityPilot program, linking the startup with hands-on execution support focused in the first 30–60 days on product... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Fiji & Dubai, UAE

Lead FasterCapital has selected EasyBusy App for its EquityPilot program, linking the startup with hands-on execution support focused in the first 30–60 days on product engineering, contractor onboarding, and regional operations scale-up. FasterCapital's involvement is designed to help EasyBusy App accelerate development of a trust-first, multilingual contractor marketplace tailored for the GCC.

Nut graf FasterCapital's EquityPilot will concentrate on execution milestones during the first 30–60 days, working with EasyBusy App to prioritize product features, operational readiness, and contractor verification workflows.

Why It Matters?

Across the GCC, on-demand contractor and home-services segments face persistent pain points difficult discovery, manual scheduling, high no-show rates, fragmented communication, and inconsistent compliance across cities and regulators. These frictions increase transaction costs for consumers and make it harder for reliable contractors to scale across emirates and countries. A regionally localized, trust-focused platform aims to reduce these inefficiencies and improve service reliability.

What the Startup Delivers?

Solution Overview EasyBusy App is a trust-first, multilingual contractor platform designed for the GCC. The product focuses on verified contractor profiles, escrow-style payment flows and dispute mediation, multilingual support for contractor–customer communication, and a centralized digital workflow to replace fragmented channels such as calls, messaging apps, and paper invoices. The platform targets trades including MEP, handyman services, and cleaning, and is built to address city-by-city compliance requirements across the region.

Why Now?

Timing Regulatory and consumer expectations for service reliability and documented compliance are increasing across GCC markets. Simultaneously, mobile-first adoption and partner payments infrastructure in regional hubs such as Dubai and Riyadh create an opening for localized marketplaces that emphasize verification, dispute resolution, and a multilingual experience.

How FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on product and engineering guidance to refine core features and launch native mobile workflows – Support for contractor onboarding strategies and verification processes to build a trust-first network – Assistance in integrating payments and KYC flows and preparing materials for partner conversations – Operational advising for regional rollout, including multi-city compliance practices and support models

Program Plan First 30–60 Days

EasyBusy App and FasterCapital will prioritize a sprint-based plan concentrating on native app stability and payments integration, contractor verification workflows, and building initial regional operations playbooks. The period will include technical milestones, process definitions for onboarding contractors, and attention to multilingual customer experience and support.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support EasyBusy App through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'

Next 90 Days

Near-Term Roadmap Over the next 90 days EasyBusy App plans to complete core product engineering items, begin contractor onboarding in target cities, run early pilot jobs to validate workflows, and iterate on verification and payments processes based on pilot feedback. FasterCapital will continue to work with the team on operational readiness and introductions to relevant ecosystem partners.

About EasyBusy App

EasyBusy App Founded by Mohammed Shamir Sharukh Khan, is a marketplace designed to make hiring contractors in the GCC easier, safer, and more transparent. The platform focuses on verified contractors, escrow-like payment handling, multilingual support, and digital workflows to replace fragmented communications and paper processes. EasyBusy App targets service verticals including MEP, handyman, and cleaning services and is built for regional regulatory and language diversity.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.