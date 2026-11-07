MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah, November 2026: Menassah Distribution Company is showcasing 14,000 books across 1,200 titles from 82 local publishing houses at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair. The fair runs from 4 to 15 November at Expo Centre Sharjah. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Menassah stand brings together a wide range of literary and non-fiction titles, giving visitors a chance to discover new authors and explore local publishers' work in one place.

Visitors to the Menassah stand can also purchase products from its“Check in At Sharjah, Stay with Literature” campaign, including apparel, stationery, card games and hospitality items. Inspired by Sharjah's landmarks and cultural identity, the designs feature reading-themed phrases such as“Reading Club” and“Read, You're in Sharjah”, bringing a love of books into everyday life.

HE Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, said:“The Sharjah International Book Fair gives us a chance to introduce more readers to the books our publishing partners produce. Bringing titles from 82 local publishers together at one stand makes it easier for readers to discover authors and books they might otherwise miss. It also helps Emirati and Arab publishers build a wider readership.”

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the fair brings together publishers, authors, readers, translators and industry professionals from around the world. Its programme includes cultural events, professional sessions, workshops and activities for children and young adults. The Sultanate of Oman is this year's Guest of Honour.

The fair gives Menassah a chance to hear directly from readers about the books and subjects that interest them. It also provides a forum to exchange expertise with publishers and industry professionals and build relationships that can help bring more Emirati and Arab titles to readers in local and regional markets.