Gulf Craft Showcases The Strength And Diversity Of Its Portfolio At QIBS 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Doha, Qatar –November 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Gulf Craft, together with its local dealer Gulf Yachts, is participating in the Qatar International Boat Show 2026 with the show's largest line-up consisting of eight vessels,spanning luxury yachts, power catamarans and commercial passenger vessels. Thedisplay includes three new model presentations, alongside the Group's independentsuperyacht service and refit business, SYSC.

On the opening day of the show, Gulf Craft and Gulf Yachts hosted a press conference aboard the Majesty 120, bringing together local media and industry representatives to discuss the Group's latest developments, its longstanding presence in Qatar and the evolution of its yacht and boat brands.

The press conference also marked 20 years of partnership between Gulf Craft and Gulf Yachts, a relationship that has supported the Group's development and presence in the Qatari market.

Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft Group, said:“Qatar has been an important market for Gulf Craft for many years, and our 20-year partnership with Gulf Yachts reflects the value of long-standing relationships built on trust and a shared understanding of the market. Qatar has a strong marine culture and continues to offer opportunities for the development of leisure boating, luxury yachting and the wider marine industry. Despite the current regional situation, we remain confident in the resilience of the region and committed to maintaining business continuity, supporting our customers and continuing to invest in the long-term development of our business.”

Erwin Bamps, CEO of Gulf Craft Group, added:“Hosting this year's press conference aboard the Majesty 120 allows us to bring the Majesty experience directly to our guests in Qatar. Following our press conference at the Monaco Yacht Show, where we presented the new design language of Majesty superyachts together with Cristiano Gatto, we are continuing that conversation here, highlighting the Majesty 145, Majesty 160 and the recently announced Majesty 180. These yachts reflect the continued evolution of the brand, bringing together contemporary design, thoughtful engineering and a considered approach to life at sea.”

The line up also features the Majesty 65 and Majesty 60, offering visitors the opportunity to explore different sizes and configurations within the brand's luxury yacht range.

Well-being and longevity on Majesty superyachts:

During the press conference, Gulf Craft highlighted the growing role of well-being and longevity in the development of the Majesty superyacht experience. The approach considers how yacht design can support physical well-being, comfort and a healthier lifestyle at sea, through dedicated fitness spaces, pools, spa facilities and thoughtfully designed living environments.

Natural light, privacy and a stronger connection to the sea are also central to this philosophy, with exterior lounges, open beach clubs and fold-down balconies creating opportunities for guests to enjoy the surrounding environment while supporting both social interaction and personal retreat.

The Majesty 120 demonstrates how these considerations can be integrated into the onboard experience, bringing together generous living spaces and features designed to support a more considered way of spending time at sea.

Nomad 101 delivery highlights sustainability-led design:

The Qatar International Boat Show also marks an important milestone for Nomad, with the latest Nomad 101 hull delivered to its owner at the event.

Nomad's approach to sustainability is reflected in thoughtful design, material selection and the responsible use of resources. The Nomad 101 was designed by the reputableDutch design studio Phathom Studio and combines generous living spaceswithconsidered interior materials.

The yacht reflects Nomad's focus on lasting ownership, with a design centred on comfort, multi-generational experiences and extended time on the water.

SilverCat presents a new generation of power catamarans:

Part of the Group, power catamaran brand SilverCat is represented by the SilverCat 35 Offshore, alongside previews of the SilverCat 47 Offshore and SilverCat 47 Family ahead of their official launches at the Dubai International Boat Show.

The new models reflect SilverCat's continued development of its power catamaran range, combining spacious layouts, stability and versatile onboard configurations to respond to different boating requirements.

The Family and Offshore configurations offer distinct approaches to the power catamaran platform, supporting a range of leisure and boating preferences as SilverCat continues to expand its international presence and dealer network.

Touring 50 preview expands commercial vessel portfolio:

Gulf Craft is also presenting the Touring 50 in preview, marking the latest development in its commercial passenger vessel portfolio.

Drawing on the Group's experience in designing and building vessels for passenger transport and commercial marine operations, the Touring 50 has been developed to respond to operational requirements with a practical and reliable platform for regional marine transport.

Its premiere at the Qatar International Boat Show marks the vessel's first officialpresentation to the GCC market.

SYSC highlights independent yacht service and refit capabilities:

Alongside its yacht and boat brands, Gulf Craft is highlighting SYSC, its independent business unit dedicated to servicing, maintenance, repair and refit of yachts and superyachts of any brand, up to 60 metres.

Drawing on Gulf Craft's four decades of experience, SYSC provides solutions to help owners maintain, upgrade and extend the life of their vessels. Its capabilities also include vessel registration, crewing and certification, supporting owners throughout the lifecycle of their yachts, from routine maintenance to more extensive refit projects.

Patricia Caswell, General Manager of SYSC, shared:“SYSC is fully operational, and our yard has remained busy throughout the summer, with bookings secured through the first quarter of 2027. Located just a short distance from Qatar, we offer a full spectrum of repair, refit and maintenance services for yachts and superyachts of any brand, backed by the facilities and expertise of the entire Gulf Craft Group. Our presence at the show is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to supporting regional and visiting yacht owners.”

The Qatar International Boat Show runs from 4 to 7 November 2026 at Old Doha Port. Gulf Craft and Gulf Yachts welcome visitors to pavilion OD-08 to discover the latest developments across the Group's product brands – Majesty, Nomad, Oryx and SilverCat, as well as its commercial vessel range and service capabilities through SYSC.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is a key player in the global leisure marine industry, with expertise in the design and production of superyachts, yachts and leisure craft, supported by advanced manufacturing facilities and shipyards across the UAE and the Maldives. Gulf Craft combines this with a full-spectrum of marine services, including maintenance and refit capabilities.

Its state-of-the-art manufacturing and service facilities include a 43,000 sq m shipyard in Umm Al Quwain and an additional facility in Ajman, UAE. Since 2002, Gulf Craft Maldives has also operated a 9,000 sq m manufacturing and servicing facility in the Maldives, with a brand new 73,000 sq m facility set to launch soon.

The Gulf Craft Group oversees the Majesty, Nomad, Oryx and SilverCat brands, with vessels ranging from 35 to 180 feet, embodying advanced composite technology, powerful engineering, and world-class craftsmanship.

Guided by visionary leadership and driven by a passionate multinational team, Gulf Craft continually pushes the boundaries of design and performance. This commitment is exemplified by the flagship Majesty 180, the world's largest composite semi-production superyacht.

Since its founding in 1982, Gulf Craft has been at the forefront of innovation, solidifying its international presence through a robust dealership network.

To date, the company has built over 10,000 yachts and boats. Its vertically integrated manufacturing model offers full control of cost and quality, and an unrivalled capability to build semi-custom superyachts for yachting enthousiasts worldwide.