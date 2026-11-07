Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General Of ICBA, Receives“Leader Of Innovative Ideas” Honorary Badge In Uzbekistan
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) For the first time, the badge is awarded to a recipient from outside Uzbekistan. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), received the“Leader of Innovative Ideas”
honorary badge during InnoWeek 2026 in Tashkent. Awarded by the Agency for Innovative
Development and the Central Council of the Youth Union of Uzbekistan, the badge recognises
contributions to the development and practical application of innovative ideas and technologies.
It was established by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The recognition comes amid ICBA's work with its partners to translate agricultural research into
practical solutions in Uzbekistan. These efforts include the“Farmers' and Agro-Entrepreneurs
Accelerator”, implemented by ICBA with support from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD),
in partnership with the Agency for Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher
Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The programme forms part of the ADFD-funded project“Development of Sustainable
Agricultural Production Systems in Degraded Areas of Karakalpakstan”, which combines research
and field application to develop crops and products suited to local conditions. Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, said:“I am proud to receive this recognition and
deeply appreciate the efforts of the ICBA team and our partners in Uzbekistan, as well as the
support of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development in connecting scientific solutions with local
development priorities. ICBA's responsibility extends from developing crops and production
systems suited to arid and saline environments to equipping farmers with the knowledge and
skills needed to sustain production and improve livelihoods.” She added:“The accelerator programme brings together development finance, research expertise
and local knowledge. Participants are transforming crops into products that meet market needs, expanding income opportunities and strengthening the participation of women and young people
in the agricultural economy.” The recognition also reflects the role of Emirati women in leading research institutions and
advancing international scientific cooperation. Dr. Alzaabi noted that the opportunities the UAE
has provided in education, professional development and leadership have strengthened this role,
enabling Emirati women to apply their expertise in serving communities and addressing
development challenges. The programme's graduating cohort comprised 207 farmers and agro-entrepreneurs, including
122 women, representing approximately 59 per cent of graduates. Delivered over four weeks, the
programme included 16 training modules covering agricultural processing, product quality,
packaging, business planning and market access. During the graduation ceremony at Nukus Youth Technopark, participants presented 25
innovative concepts, including food and feed products and soil amendments developed using
crops introduced by ICBA. The creators of ten outstanding concepts were recognised, providing
a foundation for local enterprises that draw on climate-resilient crops. About the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture ICBA:
The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture is an international, non-profit centre for
applied research for development, established through the leadership of the Government of the
United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Development Bank. ICBA combines scientific expertise,
partnerships and knowledge exchange to develop solutions that support livelihoods and food
security in arid and saline environments. Its research on soil, water, crops and climate addresses
salinity, the management of affected land and the restoration of agricultural systems. Through
this work, ICBA helps farming communities adapt to changing conditions and sustain their
livelihoods.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 November 2026 – Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of the
International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA), received the“Leader of Innovative Ideas”
honorary badge during InnoWeek 2026 in Tashkent. Awarded by the Agency for Innovative
Development and the Central Council of the Youth Union of Uzbekistan, the badge recognises
contributions to the development and practical application of innovative ideas and technologies.
It was established by a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The recognition comes amid ICBA's work with its partners to translate agricultural research into
practical solutions in Uzbekistan. These efforts include the“Farmers' and Agro-Entrepreneurs
Accelerator”, implemented by ICBA with support from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD),
in partnership with the Agency for Innovative Development under the Ministry of Higher
Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The programme forms part of the ADFD-funded project“Development of Sustainable
Agricultural Production Systems in Degraded Areas of Karakalpakstan”, which combines research
and field application to develop crops and products suited to local conditions. Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA, said:“I am proud to receive this recognition and
deeply appreciate the efforts of the ICBA team and our partners in Uzbekistan, as well as the
support of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development in connecting scientific solutions with local
development priorities. ICBA's responsibility extends from developing crops and production
systems suited to arid and saline environments to equipping farmers with the knowledge and
skills needed to sustain production and improve livelihoods.” She added:“The accelerator programme brings together development finance, research expertise
and local knowledge. Participants are transforming crops into products that meet market needs, expanding income opportunities and strengthening the participation of women and young people
in the agricultural economy.” The recognition also reflects the role of Emirati women in leading research institutions and
advancing international scientific cooperation. Dr. Alzaabi noted that the opportunities the UAE
has provided in education, professional development and leadership have strengthened this role,
enabling Emirati women to apply their expertise in serving communities and addressing
development challenges. The programme's graduating cohort comprised 207 farmers and agro-entrepreneurs, including
122 women, representing approximately 59 per cent of graduates. Delivered over four weeks, the
programme included 16 training modules covering agricultural processing, product quality,
packaging, business planning and market access. During the graduation ceremony at Nukus Youth Technopark, participants presented 25
innovative concepts, including food and feed products and soil amendments developed using
crops introduced by ICBA. The creators of ten outstanding concepts were recognised, providing
a foundation for local enterprises that draw on climate-resilient crops. About the International Center for Biosaline Agriculture ICBA:
The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture is an international, non-profit centre for
applied research for development, established through the leadership of the Government of the
United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Development Bank. ICBA combines scientific expertise,
partnerships and knowledge exchange to develop solutions that support livelihoods and food
security in arid and saline environments. Its research on soil, water, crops and climate addresses
salinity, the management of affected land and the restoration of agricultural systems. Through
this work, ICBA helps farming communities adapt to changing conditions and sustain their
livelihoods.
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