Axis Communications Announces AXIS OS 13 That Takes Cybersecurity And Integration To New Heights

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Axis Communications announces AXIS OS 13, the new version of the operating system that future-proofs Axis network devices. Purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of customers and partners, the new version continues to live up to the most important criteria for network devices: high standards for cybersecurity, ease of integration, quality, and long-term value. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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AXIS OS is the Linux-based operating system used in most Axis products, from network cameras and access control products to intercoms and audio systems. It's the heartbeat of more than 200 Axis products and tens of millions of devices deployed at customer sites.

Designed for long-term reliability, cybersecurity, and seamless integration, AXIS OS provides consistent user experience across product categories. With continuous software updates, transparent software components, and support for zero-trust principles, it continuously increases the value of the products and helps organizations securely manage devices throughout their lifecycle.

For the next two years, AXIS OS 13 will help organizations stay ahead of global cybersecurity requirements by introducing stronger default security measures, including HTTPS-only connections, password complexity enforcement, and signed application verification. AXIS OS 13 also strengthen collaboration between security and IT teams through enhanced integration capabilities. Other improvements concern the next generation of VAPIX – a unified configuration framework that streamlines configuration management of devices. The widely known Year 2038 problem, referring to the time computing problem that will occur after 19th January 2038, will also be addressed in this next version of AXIS OS

Key benefits of AXIS OS 13