Instant Personal Loan Apps Vs Regular Personal Loan Apps: Key Differences

There are digital platforms that allow you to apply for a personal loan, go through verification and get information about the loan. But not all digital loan applications are the same and create the same response time. Most of the personal loan apps do not follow the same digital application process, instead, they are more geared towards quick application and processing. It is helpful for borrowers to understand the various differences in processing time, documentation, eligibility, costs and repayment terms, prior to applying for any of the options.

What is an Instant Personal Loan App?

An instant money loan typically refers to a loan that can be applied for and processed through a digital channel with a relatively quick turnaround. The term describes the speed of access rather than a separate category of loan recognised by regulation.

An instant personal loan app may allow borrowers to complete application formalities, KYC verification and other steps digitally. Depending on the lender, eligible borrowers may receive a lending decision and disbursal without visiting a branch.

The actual lender may be a bank or a non-banking financial company (NBFC), while the app may be operated by the lender or a Lending Service Provider (LSP). Borrowers should therefore identify the regulated entity providing the loan before proceeding.

What Is a Regular Personal Loan App?

A regular personal loan app also allows borrowers to apply for personal credit digitally. However, the application may involve a longer processing period depending on the lender's verification requirements and the applicant's circumstances.

The term "regular" does not necessarily mean that the loan is processed offline. A lender can offer a fully digital personal loan while still taking additional time to verify income, documents or other eligibility information.

The available loan amount, interest rate, tenure and fees depend on the lender and the borrower's eligibility. Therefore, borrowers should compare the actual loan terms rather than relying only on the application method.

Key Differences Between Instant and Regular Loan Apps

Processing Time

The most noticeable difference is generally the processing time. Instant loan apps are designed to streamline application and verification processes, which may result in faster decisions for eligible applicants.

Regular personal loan applications may take longer when additional documentation or verification is required. However, the actual turnaround time varies between lenders and individual applications.

Application and Documentation

Digital instant loan applications may use automated systems to collect information and complete certain verification steps. This can reduce the need for physical paperwork in some cases.

Regular personal loan applications can also be largely digital but may involve additional documents or verification depending on the lender's internal processes and the applicant's profile.

Loan Approval

A quicker turnaround doesn't automatically imply that it's approved. Both applications are eligible to the lender's eligibility and credit evaluation.

The lender may take into account income, employment, credit history and current financial obligations when determining the terms and conditions on which to approve the loan.

Interest Rates and Charges

The term "instant" should not be associated with a lower, or higher, interest rate. The price of borrowing will be determined by the lender, the type of loan and the borrower's qualification.

Borrowers should compare the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), processing fees and other relevant fees. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that regulated entities give a Key Fact Statement (KFS) for digital lending, which includes details of the APR and other key loan terms.

What Should Borrowers Check?

Before choosing between an instant loan app or a regular loan app, borrowers should verify the actual lender and review the complete loan terms. RBI advises borrowers to check whether a digital lending app is associated with a regulated bank or NBFC through the lender's website.

The KFS should be reviewed before accepting the loan. Borrowers should check the loan amount, APR, processing charges, repayment tenure, instalment amount and other applicable costs.

Data permissions should also be considered. Data collection for digital lending should be need-based, and with explicit borrower consent, according to the guidelines.

It is also important for borrowers to consider if the repayment amount is within their existing financial commitments. While quick access to credit might be helpful for a pressing need, the obligation to pay the loan back will be the same in both cases.

Instant vs Regular Personal Loan Apps: A Simple Comparison