IRCTC Launches Drive Against Unauthorised E-Catering Websites Apps

IRCTC Launches Enforcement Drive Against Unauthorised E-Catering Platforms

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a stringent enforcement drive to identify and curb the operations of unauthorised e-catering websites and mobile applications operating across the Indian Railways network. According to IRCTC, the proliferation of unauthorised e-catering platforms poses serious risks to passenger food safety, hygiene and overall well-being.

IRCTC added that such platforms often source meals from unlicensed food outlets that may not comply with the prescribed Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations and hygiene standards. It further claimed that these outlets may operate in unhygienic conditions, employ untrained food handlers and deploy delivery personnel without the mandatory medical examinations, thereby compromising food quality and passenger safety.

Risks to Passenger Data and Security

In addition to health and hygiene concerns, these unauthorised platforms expose passengers to significant risks relating to data privacy, financial security and consumer protection. Sharing sensitive information, including Passenger Name Record (PNR) details, email addresses, mobile numbers and payment credentials through unverified platforms can leave passengers vulnerable to phishing attacks, identity misuse and financial fraud.

Passengers also face the risk of orders being cancelled, delayed or never delivered, often without any effective customer support or grievance-redressal mechanism. In the absence of a formal complaint-handling system, affected passengers may find it difficult to recover their money or pursue appropriate legal remedies.

IRCTC Action and Passenger Advisory

Recognising the importance of protecting passengers' health, safety, privacy and financial interests, IRCTC took action against entities unlawfully operating e-catering services or misusing the IRCTC brand and identity to conduct unauthorised business. The Corporation has intensified enforcement measures and moved beyond issuing warnings to initiating stringent legal action against non-compliant entities involved in unauthorised food delivery operations and related violations.

IRCTC advised passengers to book their meals during train journeys exclusively through the official website, official Food on Track mobile application, or IRCTC-authorised e-catering aggregators and vendors The updated list of authorised e-catering partners is available on the official IRCTC e-Catering website and mobile application. Passengers who encounter unauthorised food vendors or illegal food delivery activities on railway premises or trains are encouraged to report such incidents to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) by calling its helpline number 182.

Financial and Regulatory Implications

According to IRCTC, the operations of unauthorised e-catering networks have significant financial and regulatory implications. While IRCTC contributes GST on its e-catering revenue, unauthorised operators functioning outside the prescribed regulatory framework may evade applicable statutory tax obligations. Such activities not only undermine fair competition and regulatory compliance but also potentially result in substantial losses to the public exchequer.

Through its e-Catering platform, IRCTC has established a standard for passenger convenience, choice and accessibility, transforming the way passengers enjoy meals during train journeys. One of the platform's key strengths is the wide variety of food choices available to passengers. From regional delicacies and traditional Indian meals to popular fast-food options such as pizza, burgers, etc., the platform caters to diverse tastes and preferences. Passengers can also order cakes and other special food items to celebrate occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries while travelling, said IRCTC.

The IRCTC further added that meal prices are market-driven, with individual restaurant partners curating their own menus and pricing. This flexible model offers passengers the freedom to select meals according to their preferences, budgets and special requirements, ensuring a convenient and personalised dining experience throughout their journey IRCTC remains committed to ensuring safe, hygienic, reliable and secure catering services for railway passengers. Passengers are advised to place food orders only through IRCTC's officially authorised e-catering channels to protect themselves from potential health, financial and data-security risks, said release.

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