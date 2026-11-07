Mcilroy Fires 63 To Move Within One Shot Of Leaders Hatton And Rahm In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - IANS) Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 (IANS) Rory McIlroy bounced back in style with a superb seven-under 63 to move within one shot of the leaders at the halfway stage of the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship, putting himself firmly in contention for another title and strengthening his bid for an eighth Race to Dubai crown.

McIlroy, who had struggled with his putting in recent weeks, produced a round featuring 11 birdies, his highest birdie tally in a DP World Tour round. He shares fourth place at 11-under with Adrian Meronk, Sam Bairstow and Matt Jordan, just one shot behind the leading trio of Ryder Cup team-mates Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm and Italy's Francesco Laporta.

Hatton and Rahm, both chasing a sixth Rolex Series title, carded rounds of 65 and 67 respectively to join Laporta at 12-under par at Yas Links.

Laporta, who opened with a brilliant 62 to lead after the first round, returned a two-under 70 to surrender some of his advantage. Despite a double bogey on the 14th, the Italian recovered with birdies on the 15th and 18th to remain in a share of the lead.

McIlroy's round had an uncomfortable beginning as he found an unplayable lie and dropped a shot on the first hole. However, he quickly recovered with birdies on the second, fourth and seventh before producing a remarkable stretch of five consecutive birdies from the ninth.

Although he dropped a shot after that run, the Northern Irishman finished strongly, picking up three more birdies over his final four holes to post 63.

With Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra sitting at three-under par, McIlroy has an opportunity to make significant gains in the season-long standings.

Reflecting on his round, McIlroy said he had been confident of working his way back into contention after the opening day.

"Yesterday was yesterday, and today's a new day. I had to take an unplayable at the first and made a bogey. It wasn't like I got off to the greatest of starts today. But then obviously I got it going," he said.

He added that his overall game had been encouraging, particularly his putting.

"I did everything well again. I drove the ball well. I hit my irons well. I putted a little bit better. I saw a few more putts go in, which is something that I haven't been seeing for the last couple of months."

McIlroy also referred to his recent putting struggles, including at the DP World Tour's India event, saying he had felt he could have won the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth had he holed more putts over the weekend.

He said,“I finished second at Wentworth. Felt like if I had holed any putts at the weekend, I could have walked away with the win there. Struggled on the greens in India.”

Hatton, meanwhile, continued his strong record in Abu Dhabi. The 2021 winner at Abu Dhabi Golf Club has also recorded a runner-up finish and two other top-10 results in four appearances at Yas Links.

He started aggressively with birdies on his first two holes and then made four consecutive gains from the sixth to reach the turn in 30. Further birdies on the 11th and 13th briefly took him into the outright lead, before a bogey on the 16th brought him back into the group.

Hatton was pleased with the improvement in his game after a difficult spell.

"Compared to where I've been at over the last month and a half, it's nice to put a couple of decent scores together again," he said.

The Englishman credited some structured practice sessions in Orlando, with the help of fellow professional Chris Paisley, for helping him improve his preparation.

Rahm, making his tournament debut, also produced an eventful round. Three early birdies on the second, third and fifth helped him move ahead, but a mixed stretch of four birdies and three bogeys over the next seven holes interrupted his progress. A birdie on the 18th brought him back alongside Hatton and Laporta.

The Spaniard was largely pleased with his performance but identified a few wayward tee shots as an area to address.

With McIlroy only one behind and several proven winners within striking distance, the weekend promises a closely contested finish at Yas Links.