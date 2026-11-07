JWS 2026 Puts Sustainable Jewellery In The Spotlight

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 6, 2026 6:51 am - From traceable gemstones to heirloom craftsmanship and pieces designed to last, the show highlights how fine jewellery is being reimagined for a more responsible future

The Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) 2026, organised by RX, is placing sustainable jewellery firmly in the spotlight. Taking place from 11–15 November at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, this year's edition reflects a wider shift across the industry, as buyers, designers and brands place greater value on how fine jewellery is sourced, made and cared for.

Why Sustainability Matters in Fine Jewellery

As jewellery buyers increasingly look for transparency, longevity and meaning behind the pieces they purchase, sustainability has moved from a niche concern to a central part of the conversation across the industry. Today's buyers want to know where their gold and gemstones come from, how each piece is made and whether it is designed to last.

The industry is responding in several ways, from more responsibly sourced materials and greater traceability across the supply chain to brands offering long-term care and buy-back programmes that keep pieces in use for longer. At the same time, handcrafted, timeless designs made to be passed down through generations are encouraging buyers to choose quality over quantity.

How Brands at JWS 2026 Are Leading the Way

Traceability from source to finished piece gives buyers greater confidence in how their jewellery is made. Gem Experience selects tanzanite and other coloured gemstones at the source in Tanzania, cuts them in its own workshop and finishes each piece by hand, giving the brand close control over how every gem is chosen and crafted.

Longevity and circularity help jewellery stay valued and in use for longer. Dubai-based Amaar Jewels designs its 18K gold collections in-house and backs them with lifetime warranties and a buy-back commitment, encouraging buyers to see each piece as a lasting investment.

Craftsmanship made to last remains one of the most enduring forms of sustainability. Founded in 1974, Thangals Jewellery has grown from trading precious metals and stones into a manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer with showrooms across the UAE, creating handcrafted, timeless designs made to last for generations.

DewCarat Jewellery brings more than 20 years of experience in the Middle East, crafting its jewellery in its own factory for close oversight of quality from design to finished piece.

Conscious choices for a new generation reflect buyers who want modern jewellery that matches their values. Singapore-based The Diamond Garden, launched in 2022 by Taka Jewellery Holdings, offers contemporary diamond designs that are accessible to a new generation of conscious buyers, while Jama Jewels, which has specialised in diamonds since 1996, presents Dubai-based collections ranging from classic tennis bracelets to statement necklaces.

Visitors can discover these and other responsible jewellery brands at the Sustainable Jewellery Gallery, which returns in 2026 following the launch of the Sustainable Jewellery Zone at JWS 2025. The gallery offers a dedicated space to explore how pieces are sourced, crafted and cherished, and to speak directly with the people behind the collections.

A Platform for Responsible Luxury

May Ismail, Event Director of JWS, said:“Sustainability is shaping the future of fine jewellery, and JWS is proud to support exhibitors who use low-impact, ethical practices in line with the UAE's sustainability goals. As the Middle East becomes a global hub for creativity and luxury, we believe our region can lead the conversation on responsible luxury. Buyers today expect integrity and transparency with every piece they purchase, and we are delighted to bring that conversation to our visitors.”

Sustainable jewellery is just one part of the wider JWS 2026 experience. Under one roof, visitors can explore hundreds of local, regional and international jewellery and watch brands, discover exclusive collections and the latest watch trends, and celebrate design talent at the Ebda'a Awards, which this year span nine categories, including the new Men's Design and Bridal Design categories.

JWS 2026 runs from 11–15 November in Halls 1–3 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Entry is free, and visitors can register in advance via