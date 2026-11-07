Johnson Brunetti Named Presenting Sponsor Of Camp Casco's Campfires & Cocktails Fundraiser

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 6, 2026 8:26 am - Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialty firm founded in 2003, will be the presenting sponsor of Camp Casco's Campfires & Cocktails fundraiser.

Boston, MA, Needham, MA, Franklin, MA, Norwell, MA, Woburn, MA and Danvers, MA, November 6, 2026 -- Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialty firm founded in 2003, will be the presenting sponsor of Camp Casco's Campfires & Cocktails fundraiser. The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at the UMass Club on the 32nd floor of One Beacon Street in Boston. Proceeds will support Camp Casco's work to provide free camp experiences for children affected by cancer and their siblings.

Camp Casco gives children facing cancer a chance to step away from hospitals and treatment and experience the friendships, confidence and joy of summer camp. Its medically supported programs are offered at no cost to families and also include opportunities for siblings, who are affected by a cancer diagnosis in their own way.

"Every child deserves the chance to feel like a kid, especially when cancer has disrupted so much of childhood," said David Shapiro, regional director of wealth at Johnson Brunetti. "Camp Casco creates that opportunity through experiences filled with friendship, encouragement and fun. We are proud to support that work as the presenting sponsor of Campfires & Cocktails."

KISS 108 DJ Mikey V will emcee the family-friendly evening, which will feature camp-inspired food and cocktails, activity stations, entertainment, a s'mores bar, and silent and live auctions. All funds raised at the event will help Camp Casco provide its 2027 summer camps free of charge.

"Camp gives children affected by cancer a place where they can be surrounded by people who understand what they are going through and simply enjoy being kids," said Erin Stern, president/CEO and co-founder of Camp Casco. "Johnson Brunetti's support will help us give more children and siblings a safe, joyful week of friendship and belonging at no cost to their families. We are grateful to welcome Johnson Brunetti as the presenting sponsor of Campfires & Cocktails."

In addition to its support of Camp Casco, Johnson Brunetti sponsors and volunteers with nonprofits serving children and veterans. Each Johnson Brunetti employee completes four hours of community service per quarter with a nonprofit in one of the communities the company serves. Johnson Brunetti employees also volunteered with Camp Casco this past summer.

For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and additional information about Campfires & Cocktails, visit

About Johnson Brunetti

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, Woburn and Danvers, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit

About Camp Casco

Camp Casco is a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free, joyful and inclusive camp experiences for children affected by childhood cancer and their siblings. Founded in 2014, Camp Casco's programs are built on community and supported by 24/7 medical care. To learn more, visit