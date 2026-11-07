New Media Film Festival Highlights Creator Impact Through Distribution And Career Advancement

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 6, 2026 4:06 pm - Real-world creator success stories from New Media Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA - Since 2009, New Media Film Festival® has been honoring stories worth telling while creating meaningful outcomes for creators across film, television, publishing, music, technology, immersive media, and emerging platforms.

What began as a celebration of storytelling has evolved into a global community where relationships forged through the festival have resulted in impact with distribution and casting opportunities, publishing deals, project funding, industry collaborations, and career advancement.

Among the documented creator outcomes:

. More than 230 distribution successes have resulted from festival introductions, networking opportunities, and distribution initiatives.

. Gregory Blair secured full funding for Deadly Revisions from a 30-second pitch presented at New Media Film Festival®.

. Hello World leveraged its Best Drone win to secure $6 million in funding and went on to produce drone light shows around the world.

. James Picard's Grand Prize-winning documentary contributed to a $1 million offer for a featured painting.

. Jimmy Steinfeldt connected with legendary filmmakers, including Roger Corman, leading to interviews and material for an Alfred Hitchcock book.

. Festival connections helped lead to publishing opportunities for Patrice Poujol and Nagin Cox.

. A festival connection led to a Bootsy Collins music video collaboration for Noel Lawrence.

. Brian Beacock leveraged festival recognition as part of a career journey that later included Emmy® recognition.

. Nancy Wyllie was invited to screen at the Darwin Museum in Moscow and participate on an industry panel.

. Julian McCrea secured funding for a VR project and premiered the work in Los Angeles.

. Lana Lankeaou secured project backers through relationships developed through the festival community.

. Antonia Roman met Rich Mongo at a festival VIP Soirée, invited him to audition, and later cast him in her series.

"At New Media Film Festival®, we believe great stories deserve more than recognition, they deserve opportunity. Over the years, we've witnessed creators secure distribution, funding, publishing deals, industry partnerships, and career-changing connections that began with a single screening, conversation, or introduction at the festival. These success stories demonstrate the power of community and our ongoing commitment to helping creators turn their vision into lasting impact."

- Susan Johnston, Founder & Director, New Media Film Festival®

IMDb:

For more than seventeen years, New Media Film Festival® has welcomed first-time creators, independent artists, established professionals, and industry leaders while remaining committed to its mandate:We are fair to all creators, in all ages, all cultures, and all media.

The festival continues to showcase world premieres, emerging technologies, innovative storytelling formats, and creators from around the globe while fostering opportunities that extend far beyond the event itself.

As the festival continues to grow, its focus remains unchanged: championing innovative storytelling while creating meaningful opportunities for creators to connect, collaborate, and succeed across an ever-evolving media landscape.

2355 Westwood Blvd. 381

Los Angeles CA 90064

USA

Created in 2009, New Media Film Festival® is a global story and technology festival celebrating all forms of content. The festival honors stories worth telling regardless of age, culture, media, or platform and has welcomed participants from more than 50 countries. New Media Film Festival® continues to create opportunities for creators through industry introductions, distribution initiatives, professional networking, and community engagement.