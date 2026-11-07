FSSAI License In West Bengal: Rules For Food Businesses

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2026 12:19 am - FSSAI licence rules in West Bengal: check registration eligibility, fees, FoSCoS documents, applications, and ongoing food safety requirements.

Food businesses seeking an FSSAI licence in West Bengal must identify the correct regulatory category before submitting an application. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulates food business operators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Its framework covers activities ranging from preparing restaurant meals to manufacturing packaged products and distributing ingredients. Revisions introduced in 2026 changed turnover thresholds and removed routine licence renewals. These changes make accurate classification relevant for established businesses, new entrepreneurs and operators reviewing their existing permissions.

Licensing Requirements Across West Bengal

FSSAI registration and licensing cover operators that manufacture, process, store, transport, distribute, or sell food. Permission depends on actual operations, not a business name. For example, a bakery producing packaged goods may need manufacturing approval, while a shop reselling them may qualify as a retailer.

Operators throughout West Bengal follow the national framework. However, jurisdiction varies between registration, State Licence, and Central Licence applications. Separate premises or additional activities can affect application scope. Operators should examine where food preparation, storage, and sales occur before deciding which address and business activities to include.

An FSSAI certificate does not replace necessary municipal, fire safety, or trade permissions. Registration also does not remove responsibility for safe food handling.

Revised Eligibility and Business Categories

From 1 April 2026, revised turnover thresholds apply to new applications. Registration generally covers annual turnover up to ₹1.5 crore; State licensing covers above ₹1.5 crore through ₹50 crore; Central licensing covers above ₹50 crore, subject to activity-specific criteria.

Turnover does not determine every category. Importers, certain exporters and operators across multiple states may face specific Central licensing requirements. Manufacturing capacity, activity and premises location can also affect eligibility.

Restaurants, cloud kitchens, caterers, retailers, wholesalers and distributors must select their actual activities in FoSCoS. Operators conducting several activities should declare each relevant one. For cloud kitchens, the absence of customer seating does not remove licensing responsibilities associated with preparing meals for delivery.

Qualifying street vendors registered under the Street Vendors Act, 2014, receive deemed FSSAI registration but must still meet hygiene requirements. This provision addresses duplicate registration obligations; it does not exempt food sellers from safety standards.

Documents Needed for a Proper Application

Required documents vary by permission and activity. Applicants generally provide identity and contact details, a business address, and evidence of premises possession. They must describe food operations and provide category-specific particulars.

Manufacturers may need premises layouts, machinery details, production capacities, product information, and technical personnel particulars. Water testing records, food safety management plans, or additional declarations may apply.

Applicants should check general and West Bengal-specific FoSCoS requirements. Matching names, addresses, and activities can prevent clarification requests. Operators should retain legible copies of submitted materials for subsequent verification and operational compliance.

Applying Through the FoSCoS Portal

The Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) accepts online applications. Operators select their state, premises, activity, and eligibility category. The portal then displays relevant fields and documentation requirements. Applicants seeking registration follow the relevant registration form, while licence applicants generally submit the prescribed licence application with supporting records.

Applicants complete the form, upload documents, and pay government fees. They should verify turnover, product categories, and addresses before submitting because errors can affect assessment.

Authorities may scrutinise documents, seek clarification, or inspect premises where applicable. Applicants should monitor their status and address queries promptly. Approval depends on regulatory compliance, not fee payment alone. Where an inspection applies, premises readiness and adherence to relevant hygiene conditions may influence the authority's decision.

Government Fees and Processing Considerations

The revised annual government fees are ₹100 for registration, ₹5,000 for a standard State Licence, and ₹7,500 for a standard Central Licence. Special categories may differ; FoSCoS confirms applicable charges. Since the perpetual validity framework allows payment for multiple years, operators should distinguish fee payment from periodic renewal of the permission itself.

Consultancy fees are separate from government charges and cannot secure preferential approval.

Processing varies with application type, documentation, scrutiny and inspection needs. No single approval period applies universally.

Perpetual Validity and Continuing Food Safety Duties

The 2026 reforms introduced perpetual validity for FSSAI licences and registrations. Certificates remain valid unless authorities suspend or cancel them, or operators surrender them. Routine renewal no longer applies; however, businesses must meet applicable fee obligations and maintain accurate particulars. Perpetual validity does not protect an operator against action for breaches of food safety conditions.

Changes in activities, premises or key details may require FoSCoS modification. New establishments may need separate applications. Existing operators affected by revised thresholds should check migration arrangements rather than submit duplicates.

Continuing duties include premises hygiene, safe storage and water, pest control, staff hygiene and relevant records. Labelling, packaging, traceability and return obligations also apply where relevant. Risk-based inspections remain possible. Manufacturers should examine their applicable production records and annual return duties. The June 2026 amendments also clarified that daily production record requirements do not apply to non-manufacturing businesses and that specified stock rotation conditions exclude retailers.

Preventing Avoidable Application Delays

Incorrectly selecting retail for manufacturing premises, omitting activities, or entering inconsistent addresses can delay scrutiny. Missing layouts or declarations may also trigger queries.

Operators should verify their classification, gather activity-specific records, and check online entries. Complete, timely responses help resolve regulatory queries. A pending application does not excuse food safety failures. Equally, operators should avoid selecting a higher or lower category simply because its application form seems easier to complete.

Why Choose Trinetraom Consultancy?

Trinetraom Consultancy offers a point of contact for food business operators seeking assistance with FSSAI application preparation. Suitable consultancy support can help applicants review their business classification, identify relevant documents, organise information and navigate procedural requirements without replacing the licensing authority's assessment.

For restaurant owners, manufacturers, retailers and other operators assessing an FSSAI license in West Bengal, careful preparation can make the process clearer and reduce preventable errors. Businesses seeking support may contact Trinetraom Consultancy to discuss their activities, documentation needs, and appropriate next steps. Official approval remains subject to the applicable FSSAI requirements.