Somatic Tinnitus: Singapore Expert Explains Why Neck Movement Changes Ringing

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2026 2:02 am - Your ENT says your hearing is perfectly normal, yet the ringing persists. If turning your head or clenching your jaw changes the sound's pitch, a Singapore chiropractor says your neck - not your ears - could be the hidden trigger.

Key Takeaways

- Somatic tinnitus can change in pitch or volume when turning the head, clenching the jaw, or moving the neck.

- Nerve pathways connecting the neck, jaw, and auditory system may help explain why physical movement influences tinnitus.

- Normal hearing test results do not necessarily rule out tinnitus or a possible somatosensory contribution.

- Neck stiffness, jaw tension, and previous cervical injuries may be relevant when investigating persistent ringing.

- Cervical structural assessment is one approach to investigating possible neck-related contributors, although spinal alignment changes do not guarantee tinnitus relief.

Ringing, buzzing, or that odd "cricket sound" in the ears is frustrating enough on its own. It gets even more confusing when turning the head to check a blind spot while driving, or clenching the jaw during a stressful meeting, makes the sound louder, softer, or change pitch entirely.

According to Dr Will Kalla, D.C., founder of Singapore-based chiropractic clinic Dr Neck Pain, changes in tinnitus during neck or jaw movement can be an important clue when investigating persistent ear ringing. His structural correction approach considers whether cervical alignment and neck-related factors may contribute to symptoms, while recognising that movement-related changes alone cannot establish the cause.

The ENT Said Hearing Is Normal - Now What?

Getting an audiogram that comes back normal should feel like good news. For many people dealing with persistent ringing, however, it raises another question: why does the noise continue when hearing tests show no obvious problem?

Tinnitus can occur even when routine hearing tests are normal. One possible explanation involves the somatosensory system, which processes information about movement, touch, and body position. In some individuals, signals from the neck or jaw may influence how tinnitus is perceived.

The important clue is how the sound behaves. If turning the head, moving the jaw, or tightening certain muscles changes the ringing, this may suggest a somatosensory component. However, these changes do not necessarily mean that the problem originates in the cervical spine.

What Somatic Tinnitus Actually Is

Somatic tinnitus, also called somatosensory tinnitus, describes tinnitus influenced by sensory information from parts of the body, particularly the neck and jaw.

Unlike the common assumption that tinnitus always results from hearing damage, this form involves interactions between the auditory system and other sensory pathways.

How Neck and Jaw Nerves Reach the Ears

The upper cervical spine and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) contain sensory nerves that communicate with brainstem regions involved in auditory processing.

Research has identified connections between these systems, helping explain why jaw clenching, neck movement, or muscle tension can sometimes change the perceived intensity of tinnitus.

The Dorsal Cochlear Nucleus: Your Brain's Volume Knob

The dorsal cochlear nucleus (DCN) is a brainstem structure involved in processing auditory information. It also receives input from somatosensory pathways associated with the head and neck.

Researchers believe interactions between these signals may contribute to tinnitus modulation. However, the exact mechanisms remain under investigation, and changes in cervical alignment have not been established as the cause in every case.

Why Movement Changes the Sound

For someone experiencing somatic tinnitus, even a small movement can sometimes produce an immediate change in the ringing.

Proprioception and Sensory Signals

Proprioception is the body's ability to sense position and movement. Sensory receptors in muscles and joints continuously provide information about where the head and neck are positioned.

These signals interact with several neurological pathways, including those involved in hearing. Researchers are investigating how changes in sensory input may influence tinnitus perception, particularly in people with accompanying neck discomfort.

TMJ and Jaw Clenching as Triggers

The jaw provides another possible connection.

Clenching the teeth, grinding during sleep, or experiencing tension around the TMJ can sometimes coincide with tinnitus symptoms. The trigeminal nerve, which carries sensory information from the face and jaw, communicates with brainstem pathways involved in auditory processing.

For people whose ringing changes during jaw movement, assessing possible TMJ problems may be worthwhile.

What Might Contribute to Neck-Related Tinnitus?

Several conditions and everyday habits may be relevant when tinnitus occurs alongside neck discomfort.

Whiplash and Degenerative Disc Disease

Previous neck injuries, including whiplash, may be associated with tinnitus in some individuals.

Research has also identified associations between cervical spondylosis and tinnitus. However, these findings do not establish that degenerative spinal changes directly cause ringing in every affected person.

Forward Head Posture and Desk Work

Long hours spent working at computers or looking down at mobile devices can contribute to neck stiffness and muscle tension.

Forward head posture increases demands on the muscles supporting the head, potentially causing discomfort around the upper neck and shoulders.

For office workers experiencing both neck stiffness and tinnitus, these symptoms may warrant further assessment, particularly when the ringing changes with movement.

Recognising Movement-Related Tinnitus

One characteristic of somatic tinnitus is that certain movements may temporarily change the sound.

Turning the head, opening the mouth, or clenching the jaw can sometimes alter its pitch or volume.

Noticing these patterns can provide useful information to discuss with a healthcare professional. However, movement-related changes cannot reliably identify a specific affected vertebra, nerve, or structural abnormality.

Tinnitus accompanied by sudden hearing loss, new neurological symptoms, or other concerning changes requires prompt medical assessment.

When Cervical Structural Assessment May Be Considered

When tinnitus occurs alongside persistent neck stiffness, previous cervical injury, or movement-related symptoms, examining possible neck-related factors may form part of a broader assessment.

Exploring the Role of Neck and Jaw Function

When tinnitus changes with head or jaw movement, understanding how these areas function together can provide useful clues. The muscles, joints, and sensory nerves surrounding the upper neck and jaw communicate with brain regions involved in processing sound, making them relevant to a broader tinnitus assessment.

A healthcare professional may examine neck mobility, muscle tension, jaw function, and previous injuries to identify possible contributing factors. These findings can help determine whether targeted exercises, physical therapy, or other appropriate interventions may be worth considering.

Understanding the Available Treatment Options

Managing somatic tinnitus begins with identifying factors that may influence the ringing. Depending on the individual's symptoms, treatment may involve addressing jaw dysfunction, improving neck mobility, reducing muscle tension, or working on postural control.

Physical therapy and targeted rehabilitation exercises may help people experiencing tinnitus alongside neck or jaw discomfort, although results vary and research into their effectiveness is still developing.

Since tinnitus can have several contributing causes, a comprehensive assessment is worth considering. Hearing evaluations, medical check-ups, and appropriate referrals can help make sense of the symptoms and point toward the right next steps.

Understanding What Your Tinnitus Is Telling You

A normal hearing test does not make persistent ringing any less real, and changes in the sound during neck or jaw movement can offer useful clues. Understanding these patterns can be an important step in identifying possible contributing factors and deciding whether further assessment makes sense. Since tinnitus can have more than one cause, the right approach starts with understanding the symptoms and what the options actually look like.