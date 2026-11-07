MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 7, 2026 2:21 am - Meister Klaviertransport provides professional piano transportation in Zurich and across Switzerland. With experienced professionals, specialized equipment, and insured transport for pianos and grand pianos.

Meister Klaviertransport, a specialist provider of professional piano and grand piano transportation services, continues to serve private customers, music schools, universities, and businesses in Zurich and throughout Switzerland. With more than 15 years of industry experience within its team, the company offers tailored transportation solutions for upright pianos, digital pianos, grand pianos, and concert grand pianos. Its services focus on careful handling, professional equipment, and reliable transportation arrangements.

As an experienced provider of piano transport in Zurich, Meister Klaviertransport understands the specific requirements involved in moving valuable and delicate musical instruments. Unlike conventional furniture transportation, piano transportation requires specialized knowledge, appropriate lifting equipment, and careful preparation. Due to their considerable weight, complex construction, and sensitive mechanical components, pianos and grand pianos require professional handling throughout the entire transportation process.

The company's services include the transportation of upright pianos, digital pianos, grand pianos, and concert grand pianos. Private individuals, music schools, universities, and commercial customers can request tailored transportation solutions based on their individual requirements. Depending on the instrument and the conditions at the collection and delivery locations, the necessary preparation, protective materials, lifting equipment, and transportation methods are carefully coordinated.

Particular attention is given to the safe transportation of instruments in buildings with challenging access conditions. Narrow staircases, upper-floor apartments, restricted access points, and limited entrances can make moving a piano particularly demanding. Meister Klaviertransport considers these circumstances during the planning stage and organizes the appropriate equipment and personnel accordingly. This structured approach supports the careful handling of instruments throughout the transportation process.

In addition to local piano transportation in Zurich and the surrounding areas, Meister Klaviertransport provides services throughout Switzerland. The company also organizes international piano and grand piano transportation to destinations within the European Union. Whether customers need to move a piano to a new home, transport an instrument to a music school, or arrange the delivery of a concert grand piano to another location, each assignment is planned according to its specific requirements.

"Our goal is to provide reliable and professional transportation solutions for every instrument entrusted to us," says Mehmet Tumur, Managing Director of Meister Umzug GmbH. "Pianos and grand pianos require special care and attention. That is why we focus on proper preparation, professional equipment, and carefully coordinated transportation processes."

Meister Klaviertransport places great importance on protecting valuable musical instruments throughout the moving process. The company uses specialized transportation equipment and appropriate securing methods to support safe handling during loading, transportation, and unloading. Transport insurance also provides customers with additional security when arranging the transportation of their instruments.

Transparent pricing and personal consultation are important parts of the company's service approach. Customers can request an individual, non-binding quotation based on factors such as instrument type, transportation distance, floor level, and access conditions at the collection and delivery locations. This allows the company to assess the specific requirements of each assignment and prepare an appropriate fixed-price offer before transportation takes place.

The company's service area includes Zurich and surrounding locations such as Uster, Winterthur, Horgen, Meilen, Dietikon, Schlieren, Bülach, and Wädenswil. Customers looking for professional piano transport in Zurich can find further information about the available services and request an individual quotation through the company's official website.

Through its specialized transportation services, experienced personnel, professional equipment, and customer-focused approach, Meister Klaviertransport provides tailored solutions for private and institutional customers. The company focuses on the careful transportation of pianos and grand pianos, supporting customers with local, nationwide, and selected international transportation assignments.

For more information about the services offered by Meister Klaviertransport, visit:

Meister Klaviertransport

Meister Umzug GmbH

Mehmet Tumur

Email: [email protected]

Address: Heinrich-Stutz-Strasse 27, 8902 Urdorf, Switzerland

Phone: 076 461 95 35 / 0800 212 211